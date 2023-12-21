Czech President Regrets Mass Shooting Incident at Prague University

Prague

Czech President Petr Pavel regrets the mass shooting at Prague’s Charles University, Czech Republic. Pavel expressed his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims who died as a result of this incident.

“I was shocked by this incident. I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the shooting victims,” ​​said Pavel on the X account, (formerly Twitter) as reported by AFPFriday (22/12/2023).

The mass shooting occurred near a university in downtown Prague, Czech Republic. Police said 15 people died as a result of this incident.

“More than 15 people were killed and at least 24 people were injured,” Police Chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting took place in the city’s historic center.

Meanwhile it was reported BBC, police also found the body of the gunman at the location. Police suspect that the perpetrator carried out the shooting inspired by similar massacres that occurred abroad.

“The lifeless body of the gunman was found at the university,” police said.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the shooting was not related to terrorism.

“This mass shooting is not related to international terrorism,” he said.

(wh/wh)

