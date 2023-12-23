Czech scientists have discovered a black hole that can be seen from Earth with the naked eye. It’s record close, they say

#Czech #scientists #discovered #black #hole #Earth #naked #eye #record #close

Scientists have discovered a record-close black hole

Happily snooze contentedly in our backyarde

Black holes are probably the strangest thing in the universe. These are regions of space-time bounded by an outer non-physical surface called the event horizon, beyond which no light can escape. Basically, they suck up everything in their vicinity and warp time in ways that scientists don’t yet fully understand.

Don’t miss: Do you suspect someone is tracking you on WhatsApp? The employee advised how to stop snooping

Scientists have discovered a black hole near the Earth

Black holes are found throughout the observable universe, but few have been seen close to Earth, until scientists discovered an object named HR 6819. Just 1,000 light-years from Earth, it’s a mere moment in time from a cosmic perspective. According to scientists, the black hole is four times larger than the Sun and so close to Earth that it can be seen in the sky with the naked eye on a clear night from the Southern Hemisphere.

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) discovered it back in 2020 and have been observing it ever since to better understand it. Black holes are formed during the collapse of very massive stars at the end of their lives, when the core runs out of thermonuclear fuel, gravity prevails and the star begins to collapse. The black hole HR 6819 is located in the constellation Telescope, which forms part of a “triple system” with two companion stars.

Petr Hadrava, an emeritus scientist at the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic in Prague and a co-author of the paper, said: “We were completely surprised when we realized that this is the first star system with a black hole that can be observed with the naked eye.”

Source: AdisResic / Pixabay

Discovering it is tantamount to a miracle

The team did not originally set out to find a black hole, but rather to observe binary star systems. When analyzing the results, the scientists were surprised to find a third, previously undetected body, which after further evaluation found to be a black hole.

The data showed that one of the two visible stars orbits the invisible object every 40 days, while the other star suspiciously stays away. This invisible object is a black hole, one of the first known stellar-mass black holes that does not violently interact with its surroundings.

Thanks to this, it is truly invisible and appears as a dark spot, writes the Express server. The team that tracked it down was able to calculate its mass based on studying the path of the star in the inner pair.

“This system contains the closest black hole to Earth that we know of,” study leader and ESO scientist Dr. Thomas Rivinius. “An invisible object with a mass at least four times that of the Sun can only be a black hole.”

Millions of elusive black holes hide from our view across the Milky Way, revealing their presence only occasionally through flashes of X-ray light as they feed on stars. The fact that a team of Czech experts discovered the black hole HR 6819, and moreover so close to the Earth, is therefore equivalent to a minor miracle.

Preview photo source: NASA, source: Express