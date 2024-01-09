Czechs do not agree with lower pension growth, but they also do not want to pay more

#Czechs #agree #pension #growth #pay

The majority of Czechs do not agree with slower increases in pensions. But at the same time, people usually don’t want to put more money into pensions themselves through tax increases or social insurance. This follows from a survey by the Center for Public Opinion Research of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (CVVM), conducted last year from the end of September to the beginning of December.

Last year, the government of Petr Fiala (ODS) shortened the extraordinary June valorization of pensions due to high price growth. On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court will publicly discuss the proposal of MPs of the opposition ANO movement to cancel the amendment. Last year, the government coalition also enforced the tightening of the rules for early retirements and the slowing down of regular January valuations. The extraordinary valorization is to be replaced by a temporary allowance. Constitutional judges will also deal with this law. According to the CVVM survey, 61 percent of Czech residents disagree with the slowdown in pension growth. 31 percent of people expressed approval of the government’s move.

The reduction of valorization has greater support for right-wing people. The supporters of the left and also people over the age of 65 do not agree with the slower growth of pensions.

The vast majority of Czechs agree that the pension system in the country needs change. 78 percent of survey participants think so. Compared to the last survey from 2021, the share of people who are in favor of changes has increased by eight percentage points. It is currently the highest since 2008.

Despite disapproval of lower pension growth and demands for changes to the pension system, Czechs generally refuse to pay more money for pensions or work longer. 58 percent of respondents are against increasing social insurance or taxes in order to maintain the level of pensions. 64 percent of people are against extending the mandatory insurance period, and 84 percent are against raising the retirement age. Four fifths of Czechs also do not want to reduce their pensions. According to the CVVM, of the selected measures, only the division of the pension system into a basic pillar and a savings pillar has majority support, with which 54 percent of people agree.

The survey was conducted by CVVM last year from September 28 to December 4. It was attended by 913 residents of the Czech Republic over the age of 15.