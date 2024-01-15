Czechs will participate in the European mission to Venus

#Czechs #participate #European #mission #Venus

In 2031, the European probe EnVision will launch to Venus, which will use optical, spectral and radar instruments to map the surface and atmosphere of the second planet of the Solar System.

The EnVision mission aims to answer the question of how and why Venus and Earth evolved so differently.

Even at the beginning of the 20th century, there was an idea that Venus was habitable

Martin Ferus, Institute of Physical Chemistry J. Heyrovský AS CR

Czech scientists from the J. Heyrovský Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, the Institute of Geophysics of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic and the Czech Geological Survey are newly involved in the preparation of the probe. The Academy of Sciences announced this in a press release on Monday.

💫Why did Earth and Venus evolve differently? He will announce a mission in which the Czechs also participate 🌎🔭 It neighbors us and resembles us in size. But not even the most durable creature from our planet would survive there. Venus is sometimes called Earth’s twin from hell. 🛰️ Its atmosphere mainly consists of oxide… pic.twitter.com/F6pIFEhZhv — Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (@Akademie_ved_CR) January 15, 2024

The involvement of Czech partners in the ESA project is not a matter of course and was preceded by demanding preparation. “My colleagues and I have just crossed the finish line of the marathon and great joy is slowly coming. For the Czech Republic, a space project of this type is a huge success,” stated Martin Ferus from the J. Heyrovský Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic in an article on the website of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, who leads the Czech team.

A breathtaking spectacle. Venus hid behind the Moon

It’s no exaggeration to say that the planet Venus is closely guarding its secrets: it is shrouded in a very thick atmosphere and a continuous belt of clouds that prevents its surface from being seen in the visible light spectrum.

The atmosphere consists mainly of carbon dioxide, which causes an extreme greenhouse effect. The average surface temperature of Venus therefore reaches 464 °C.

“See” the surface

The planet is only mapped using radar images, and only a few probes managed to land, whose lifetime was considerably limited due to the inability of long-term cooling of electronic systems.

The EnVision probe will carry on board several devices designed for detailed exploration of Venus. The VenSAR dual-polarization radar, which will be supplied by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will allow to penetrate through the clouds and “see” the surface.

It will also be equipped with a pair of penetrating radars operating at different frequencies in an effort to explore what lies beneath the surface of Venus down to a depth of one kilometer.

Photo: NASA / JAXA / ISAS / DARTS / Damia Bouic / VR2Planet

An artist’s rendering of the EnVision probe over Earth and Venus

EnVision is also to have a trio of advanced spectrometers. It will be VenSpec-M, VenSpec-U and VenSpec-H, which will work in six different spectral bands. A wide range of wavelengths will allow you to get a comprehensive view of Venus.

The Czech heart of the device

The Czech team is tasked with designing, constructing and testing the electronic “heart” of the advanced VenSpec-H spectrometer. It will be a central processor, a mechanical parts control unit and a data processing system.

“Electronic components will be constructed by engineers knowledgeable in space technology. We, physical chemists, are in charge of the scientific and technical part, e.g. simulation of data packets, testing of their functionality during data processing, compliance with the functionality of the entire spectral equipment and management and representation of the Czech Republic in the satellite consortium,” Ferus listed.

It’s not just a trip, the benefit of traveling to space is huge, said the Czech astronaut about the mission’s failure

“While VenSpec-M will examine the mineralogical composition of almost the entire surface, VenSpec-U will allow mapping the occurrence of sulfur compounds in the atmosphere and reveal the substances causing the mysterious absorption of UV radiation. Some scientists relate it to the possible occurrence of life in the clouds of Venus,” he further described.

Did it resemble Earth?

VenSpec-H will measure concentrations of trace molecules in the lower atmosphere, including hydrogen isotopes in water vapor, which can reveal whether there were no oceans in the past, so Venus was not like tropical conditions on Earth after all.

“Even at the beginning of the 20th century, there was an idea that Venus was habitable. Nevertheless, spectroscopic observations in the 1930s led scientists to the conclusion that, in fact, the high temperature on the surface is due to a massive greenhouse effect. This was subsequently confirmed by satellite measurements in the 1960s. Based on the data from the EnVision probe, it could be possible to unravel what scenario in the evolution of the planet led to the fact that the greenhouse effect persists here,” continued Ferus.

10 years ago, a new volcanic island rose in the Pacific. It is now 20 times larger

In any case, the EnVision mission is supposed to allow us to “see” the surface of Venus in a much better resolution than, for example, the radar observations of the American Magellan probe offered.

How does Venus “snort”?

“This time, the resolution of the radar images will be so detailed that it will allow to see minor surface changes due to volcanic and tectonic activity. Accompanied by the measurements of a trio of spectrometers, we will thus have a unique opportunity to answer the question of whether there are still active volcanoes on Venus, and if so, how often they erupt,” added Petr Brož from the Institute of Geophysics of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, who is collaborating on the scientific part of the project.

“This would give us a much better understanding of how it is possible for the planet to change significantly in a relatively short period of time. From a planet that once upon a time may have had oceans of liquid water, to the form of a hellish world,” he mentioned.

According to him, the latest discoveries clearly show that the events inside the planet and the development of its atmosphere are interconnected.

China launches Einstein X-ray observatory

In addition to Ferus and Brož, the Czech consortium, which will be in charge of the production and testing of complete control electronics for a set of spectrometers in cooperation with Czech companies, is also led by Veronika Strnadová from the Czech Geological Survey.

The production of components in the country will be financed by ESA within the project “Czech participation in the EnVision mission – derisking the development of VenSpec-H”.

EnVision will explore Venus in coordination with the upcoming US NASA missions named DAVINCI+ and VERITAS. A trio of probes could provide the most comprehensive picture of Venus ever.

Venus is volcanically active. It was discovered from 30-year-old images