D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson

#Dbacks #agree #season #Joc #Pederson

The outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson and the D-backs have agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2025, a source told MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

The hiring has not been confirmed by the team.

Pederson is still one of the thunderiest left-handed hitters in all of baseball. Although his results in 2023 did not attract attention, the veteran still stood out with his Statcast numbers and could still make an impact in any lineup.

In 2024, Pederson would look to return to the level he showed in 2022, his first year with the Giants, which was arguably the best year of his career at the plate. Pederson hit 23 home runs and posted a career-high wRC+ of 146, which was one of the best in all of baseball with at least 400 at-bats. His anticipated slugging percentage (.502) and hard-hit rate (52.1%) placed him in the 95th percentile.

Although Pederson took a step back in 2023, there’s no reason to think he saw any bad luck at the plate. Pederson hit just 15 home runs with a wRC+ of 111 in 358 at-bats last year, but he actually increased his hard-hit rate, his walked rate, and reduced his strikeouts.

Also Read:  Marlins and Luis Arráez fail to agree before arbitration limit

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation
Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation
Posted on
British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery
British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery
Posted on
D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson
D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson
Posted on
Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier
Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News