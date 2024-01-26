D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson

#Dbacks #agree #season #Joc #Pederson

The outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson and the D-backs have agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2025, a source told MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

Pederson is still one of the thunderiest left-handed hitters in all of baseball. Although his results in 2023 did not attract attention, the veteran still stood out with his Statcast numbers and could still make an impact in any lineup.

In 2024, Pederson would look to return to the level he showed in 2022, his first year with the Giants, which was arguably the best year of his career at the plate. Pederson hit 23 home runs and posted a career-high wRC+ of 146, which was one of the best in all of baseball with at least 400 at-bats. His anticipated slugging percentage (.502) and hard-hit rate (52.1%) placed him in the 95th percentile.

Although Pederson took a step back in 2023, there’s no reason to think he saw any bad luck at the plate. Pederson hit just 15 home runs with a wRC+ of 111 in 358 at-bats last year, but he actually increased his hard-hit rate, his walked rate, and reduced his strikeouts.