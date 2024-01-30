Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car

At a time when the market is full of luxury cars from foreign brands, few Romanians still own the old Dacia. Nostalgics who kept the car are ready to sell it at a steep price.

A Dacia 1300 car is considered a true collector’s item these days. Such a copy, with 60,000 kilometers on board, is offered for sale at a considerable price. Many people who own a Dacia 1300 car in their collection are not interested in selling it. However, there are also owners who have decided to part with this memory. Thus, classifieds sites are full of such models.

Dacia 1300, sold at a substantial price

In 2024, decades after its launch, the Dacia 1300 ends up costing as much as a new model. The classifieds sites are full of such models, with quite steep prices. For a model from 1976, one seller asks 5000 euros, and another, for a model produced in 1975, set the price at 3500 euros.

Dacia 1300. Photo source: Dreamstime.com

One of the models that attracts the attention of those who want to buy a collection model has special features. The owner of a car since 1978 warrants the product for sale. He claims the parts are original, but the upholstery has been changed. He opted for a light shade, which gives the model a special appearance.

Maximum price: 15,000 euros

On classifieds sites, prices start at 1,000 euros, in the case of a model with signs of wear, without improvements, reaching up to 15,000 euros.

The owners of the most well-kept models put up for sale are not willing to negotiate the price, claiming that they are true collector’s pieces.

Dacia. Photo Source: EvZ Archive

Dacia 1300, sold for the price of a new model

Many new models of this brand are on sale at the same prices. A Duster model with 20,3000 kilometers on board is sold for 6,000 euros, cheaper than the Dacia 1300 from 1978.

The Dacia 1300 was manufactured between 1969 and 1984. It appeared as a result of the license obtained from the French company Renault, entering production in August 1969. This model was based on the Renault 12. At that time, the model was considered modern and economical .

