Dacia Duster 2024: here are prices and features

A NICE JUMP – To the new generation of Dacia Duster (Who to find out more) is entrusted with the task of making a further leap in sales of the Romanian company starting from mid-2024when deliveries will begin. For now, the list, while orders will be open from March. Let’s say straight away that the prices reflect the qualitative leap made by the new Duster, which previously started from 17,750 euros and now has an entry price of 19.700 eurotherefore a good 2,000 euros more.

THREE ENGINES – The new Dacia Duster it is available with three engines, two hybrid and one LPG. Making its debut we find the 3-cylinder 1.2 turbo petrol engine (called TCe 130) 48V mild-hybrid, combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, and available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Also available is the 3-cylinder 1.0 turbo bi-fuel petrol-LPG (Eco-G). The 140 HP full hybrid completes the engine range (Hybrid 140) combined with an automatic transmission, which debuted on the Jogger at the beginning of 2023.

LIST PRICES

SETUP

MOTOR

PREZZO

Essential

ECO-G 100

19.700€

Expression

ECO-G 100

21.400€

Expression

Tce 130

22.900€

Expression

Tce 130 4×4

25.400€

Expression

HYBRID 140

26.400€

Journey

ECO-G 100

22.900€

Journey

Tce 130

24.400€

Journey

HYBRID 140

27.900€

Extreme

ECO-G 100

22.900€

Extreme

Tce 130

24.400€

Extreme

Tce 130 4×4

26.900€

Extreme

HYBRID 140

27.900€

FOUR FITTINGS – The range of the new Dacia Duster is divided into four setups: Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme. As for the colors available, the new sandstone beige (metallic) color arrives, joining the other six: khaki lichen, oxide green, terracotta brown, schist grey, nacré black and ice white.

The Essential includes: front electric windows, 16″ steel wheels, manual air conditioning, black door handles, on-board computer with 3.5″ TFT screen. black exterior mirrors, intelligent speed assist (ISA), essential upholstery, lane departure warning, media control (Bluetooth audio streaming with phone support, 4 speakers, USB), speed regulator and limiter, height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear parking sensors , soft feel steering wheel adjustable in height and depth.

The Expression it adds 17″ alloy wheels, Expression upholstery, the on-board computer with 7″ screen, the multimedia system with 10″ touch screen, the rear view camera and the rain sensor.

The JourneyCompared to the Expression, it features an induction charger, automatic climate control, fog lights, live Media Nav with six speakers, folding rear-view mirrors, 18″ alloy wheels, roof bars and tinted rear windows.

Compete the gamma Extremewhich adds the keyless entry system, the driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, the modular roof bars, the copper-colored decorative inserts, the washable Tep upholstery and the copper-colored rear-view mirrors.

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

ESSENTIAL

EQUIPMENT

DESIGN

AEBS / ABS /ESP Black longitudinal roof rails Front electric windows 16″ steel wheels. Manual air conditioning Black door handles On-board computer with 3.5″ TFT screen. Black exterior mirrors Intelligent speed assist (ISA) Sellerie Essential Lane departure warning and lane keep assist Media control (Bluetooth audio streaming with phone support, 4 speakers, USB) Speed ​​controller and limiter Height-adjustable driver’s seat Rear parking sensors Volonte Soft Feel adjustable in height and depth

EXPRESSION (more than ESSENTIAL)

EQUIPMENT

DESIGN

Rear electric windows 17″ diamond-finished alloy wheels Impulsive electric front windows on driver’s side External door handles in body color 7″ Sellerie Expression on-board computer Central console with compartment 10” Media Display: DAB radio, WIFI smartphone replication, 4 speakers Rearview camera parking sensor. Rain sensor

JOURNEY (more than EXPRESSION)

EQUIPMENT

DESIGN

Induction charger 18” diamond-cut alloy wheels Automatic climate control Megalite gray roof bars Fog lights Megolite gray rear view mirrors Electric parking brake Tinted rear windows Key less entry Live Media Nav with 10.1” touchscreen + 6 speakers Electrically folding exterior mirrors

EXTREME (more than EXPRESSION)

EQUIPMENT

DESIGN

Automatic climate control Modular roof bars Fog lights 17” black semi-diamond alloy wheels with copper hubcaps Key less entry Copper-coloured interior decorative inserts Driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, height-adjustable passenger seat Copper-coloured exterior mirrors Specific rubber mats with Selleri topographical motif in washable MicroCloud TEP YOU CLIP 3-in-1 Tinted rear windows