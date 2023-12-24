Dacia Duster changed everything to remain the same

#Dacia #Duster #changed #remain

The Dacia Duster changed everything so that everything can stay the same. In its third generation (2.2 million units sold in the previous two, having been, in 2022, the best-selling SUV in Europe to private individuals), it only retains its strong personality.

It was (almost) white paper work that Dacia designers and engineers carried out on the Duster. And the reason was simple: to ensure that the model continues to be the brand’s most emblematic. Just like the pioneer that, when it emerged in 2010, forced many to think, for the first time, about the concept of value for money. Would it be possible for this Jeep-like SUV to be so affordable?

In the new generation, the objective was to drop everything that is accessory and artificial. Simplicity and purity are the concepts applied to design. Examples? The accentuated vertical front, the ribbed wheel arch protections, the enormous tailgate and the side windows that extend from one end of the body to the other. Wrapping the model all around is a long band. And the side protections in the lower part of the body connect to the mudguards and then to the wheel arches which, in turn, connect to the front and rear bumpers.

The result is an aggressive style that promises to continue to make fans. The front and rear undershields are mass-dyed. Dispensing with paint for this purpose, according to the brand, in addition to the environmental component, also contributes to customer happiness, as any scratches and scratches do not alter the original color of the Duster. The new Duster’s headlights and rear lights are arranged in a “Y” shape and the same shape is visible on the alloy wheels (which are also chrome-free) and the way the materials are polished gives them a notable shine.

In turn, the side protections of the lower part of the body, the wheel arches, as well as the identification marks, the mudguards, the triangles on the front bumper and the protection of the rear area, are manufactured with a resistant material designed by Dacia engineers and LyondellBasell chemists, the Starkle. This is a material already known from the Manifesto concept car and is up to 30% recycled.

Inner balance

The Dacia Duster now uses the Renault Group’s CMF-B platform, a new feature that aims to improve life on board. But not only. The exterior dimensions are almost identical and the off-road appearance appears even more robust and sharper than before.

The cabin seeks to maintain the exterior philosophy, giving priority to the essential. Nothing there is by chance. It has a 10.1″ central screen positioned in the driver’s field of vision and with a 10° angle towards him. The automatic transmission controls are new and are associated with the Hybrid 140 engine. Still on the interior, a highlight for the surface of the “Y”-shaped air vents(and in a copper tone on the Extreme version), which also appears around the armrests of the door panels. The brand name in the center of the steering wheel has been replaced by the logo from Dacia.

Thanks to the use of the (already mentioned) CMF-B platform, there is now more space for passengers and luggage than the previous generation and it is only slightly longer. In addition to the increase in space on board for passengers, especially for those traveling in the rear seats, the boot capacity has also increased: from 445 to 472 liters. According to the brand, the CMF-B platform reduced vibrations and rolling noise, allowing the new Duster to embark on its “journey towards electrification”, as it allows it to accommodate powertrains that use mild-hybrid and fully hybrid technologies. hybrids (full-hybrid).

Hybrid options

The new Duster doesn’t just have an adventurous look. It continues to be a model with 4×4 versions, including the Terrain Control system, with several modes: “Auto”, “Snow”, “Mud-Sand/ Off-Road” and “Eco”. The 4×4 units have a ground clearance of 217 mm, an approach angle of 31° and a departure angle of 36°.

There are three engines chosen for this third life of the Duster. The hybrid bet is evident. The first version is Hydrid 140. A package already incorporated into the Jogger at the beginning of 2023 and which includes a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 94 hp, two electric motors (49 hp engine and generator/starter motor). high voltage) and an automatic gearbox.

Regenerative braking and the high energy recovery capacity of the 1.2 kWh (230 V) battery allow you to drive in 100% electric mode for up to 80% of the time in the city, reducing consumption by between 20% (mixed cycle) and 40 % (urban cycle). Furthermore, the Duster always starts using electrical energy.

The second proposal is a debut: TCe 130. It combines a new generation three-cylinder, 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, which uses the Miller cycle (reduced losses at the pump optimize efficiency) and a mild hybrid solution (mild- hybrid) of 48 V. This helps the internal combustion engine when starting and accelerating, reducing average consumption and CO2 emissions by around 10%, according to the brand’s values. It should be noted that the regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery without making a noticeable difference to the driver. By the way, this Duster TCe 130 unit is available with a six-speed gearbox in 4×2 and 4×4 versions.

The third proposal is the Duster ECO-G 100. Dacia continues to invest heavily in LPG. When operating in LPG mode, the Duster releases, on average, 10% less CO2 than a comparable gasoline engine. It can travel up to 1300 km with its two 100-liter tanks – 50 liters of gasoline and 50 liters of LPG – which are hidden under the boot floor so as not to affect the load capacity. To switch from one fuel mode to another, simply press a button integrated into the instrument panel. With no prices yet defined for the national market (although it is expected that the entry price will be close to 20 thousand euros), the Duster will arrive in Portugal in May with four equipment levels: Essential, Expression, Extreme and Jouney. The more elite variants feature 18″ wheels, automatic air conditioning, hands-free access card, electric parking brake, six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger and infotainment with connected navigation, among other features.