Dacia is preparing a killer of VW Golf and Skoda Octavia ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The Romanian company Dacia intends to strengthen its position in the European market and become the sole leader. For this purpose, the Romanians are preparing a car that will compete with bestsellers such as Skoda Octavia, VW Golf, Peugeot 308, Opel Astra and Toyota Corolla.

The new product will be called Dacia C-Neo and will join the manufacturer’s range in 2026. Based on the available information, the Carscoops resource created renderings of the car.

Judging by them, it will be a station wagon with a spacious interior. C-Neo will be executed in the new design style of the brand. It will get slim LED headlights and taillights, a distinctive front end, an athletic hood, a wide glass area, large rims and two-tone body paint.

The C-Neo is expected to be based on Renault Group’s CMF-B platform and reach a length of 4,600 mm. The station wagon’s interior is promised to be spacious and comfortable. Its equipment will include a digital instrument panel, a multimedia system with a large screen, a modern audio system, climate control, cruise control and a number of driver assistance systems.

A fastback-style version will reportedly be added to the model family later. Dacia C-Neo will be offered with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline turbo engine, which will be complemented by a “soft” hybrid installation. The system power of this power train will be 128 hp.

Such a motor is currently used in the Dacia Duster, where it is available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. As for the full hybrid, it will also be available for the new Dacia, consisting of a 1.8-liter engine combined with an electric motor.

