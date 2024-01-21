Dacia is preparing a radical change for Spring

#Dacia #preparing #radical #change #Spring

The new electric car could be a “downsized version” of the revived Renault 5

Things for Dacia are developing more than well, and this also applies to the only, at least seeded, electric car of the brand – Spring. The city model has increased its sales by 26.4% compared to 2022, being the third best-selling electric vehicle in Europe with 61,085 units last year.

However, these successes do not calm the Romanian manufacturer and he is preparing a seriously modernized Spring, which, together with the new Duster, will enter the market in Europe in March. The company will then start taking orders for both models, with them available at the brand’s dealers in the summer.

And that’s not all – Dacia reports that Spring will be completely new from a technical point of view as well. Details of the changes are expected at the end of February, when the small electric model will make its premiere at the Geneva show. The Spring is available in Europe from 2021, with the more powerful version in Europe developing 65 hp. That is why the appearance of a new edition of the model is surprising, but it has a logical explanation.

The main reason is that the base construction of Spring, made in China, is already quite old – it came out in 2015. It is also a “mixed” platform, since in some markets around the world there are ICE cars built on it .

Therefore, it makes perfect sense that the new Spring uses a purely electric platform. It will likely be a cheaper version of the technology used on the revived Renault 5, which is also making its Geneva debut. This makes sense, especially since last year Renault CEO Luca di Meo surprisingly announced an electric Twingo. It will be released in 2025-2026 with a starting price of 20,000 euros. Also on the market is the Citroën e-C3, which now starts at 23,300 euros, but will get a more affordable version – 19,990 euros.

That’s why Renault thinks they can offer an even cheaper electric model. Currently, prices for the Spring start at nearly €22,000 for the 45 hp version. Thanks to environmental bonuses and discounts, the electric car comes out much cheaper. In Germany, for example, Daica offers a discount of 10,000 euros, which makes the purchase of the model quite advantageous from a financial point of view.

More on the topic: