Dacia launches a coupe-crossover in BMW X4 style ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Dacia launches coupecrossover BMW style

The Romanian brand Dacia, which belongs to the French car giant Renault, plans to develop and put into mass production a coupé crossover in the style of the Renault Arkana. The designers of the Spanish publication Motor showed in images what this new product could look like.

Renault Arkana is a compact coupe-crossover that has been produced since 2019. There are two versions – European and conventionally called – Asian. The European version is built on the CMF B platform, while the Asian version is built on the older CMF platform.

The European version has a sportier design, newer technology and modern equipment. Higher quality materials are used in the salon. But in 2025, Renault plans to stop selling the Arkana on the Old Continent.

The new Euro-7 environmental standard will soon come into force in the European Union, and Arkana does not cover it. The French do not want to develop new engines for this coupe-crossover, preferring now to invest in electric vehicles.

Therefore, and most likely, Arkana will soon not be sold in European countries, including our country. But in Europe, there will be a budget version of the Renault Arkana, which will be produced by Dacia. Conditionally it can be called Dacia Bigster Coupe.

The Spanish publication Motor, citing inside information, claims that the management of Dacia and Renault have already made a positive decision on the development and launch of the Dacia Bigster Coupe.

In 2024, mass production of the new large Dacia Bigster crossover will begin. Apparently, the coupe-crossover Dacia will be created on its basis. The dimensions of the Dacia Bigster will be roughly the same as the Arkana, making it an excellent base for the Bigster Coupe.

Dacia Bigster Coupe will be built on the CMF B platform. It will get gasoline and hybrid engines, as well as all-wheel drive. In particular, this car will have the same hybrid engines as the new third generation Renault Duster.

