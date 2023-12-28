“Dad, you were my hero!”. The emotional message of the teenager injured in the fire at Ferma Dacilor, in which he lost two brothers

The teenager Matei Ene, injured in the fire at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Tohani and who lost his father and two brothers, one of them being his twin, wrote, on Wednesday, an emotional message on social media, writes news.ro .

Dacilor Farm fire Photo: Handout / AFP / Profimedia

Matei Ene is the young man who was injured in the fire at Ferma Dacilor, suffering burns on approximately 8% of his body surface.

He and his mother survived the disaster, while his father and two brothers, one of whom was his twin, were charred to death.

The teenager sent an emotional message on Wednesday on social networks.

“Dad, you were my hero, you are my example in life, I can’t believe that you left my life so quickly, I can’t see my life without you. Petru, I love you for a long time, you are my brother and always will be, you are my strength and my soul. Luca, you are my twin, I love you the most, a part of me died with you, I told you to come after me, I don’t understand why you stopped… You left me alone with my mother, I will I’ll take care of her, I promise. You are my family and I love you infinitely, I would have given my life for you. Smooth road to heaven my angels!”, the boy wrote on Facebook.

The boy’s father died trying to save two of his sons from the fire.

The boy’s father was a well-known bodyguard from Bucharest, and one of his brothers, Luca Ene, was a licensed player in the Under 17 group of the Army Sports Club. Mate Ene is also registered with the CSA and is hospitalized.

A strong fire broke out, Tuesday morning, at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse, in Tohani township, in Prahova county. Seven people, three children and four adults, were found charred, while the search continues for an eighth person who is reported missing.

Prahov policemen and prosecutors began, on Tuesday evening, the hearings in the case concerning the causes, but also the effects of the fire at the Ferma Dacilor boarding house. The targeted offenses are destruction and manslaughter.

