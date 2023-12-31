Daggerfall is finally finished after years » Vortex

#Daggerfall #finally #finished #years #Vortex

If you have no plans for tonight and are not indifferent to gaming history, we have a wonderful New Year’s Eve tip for you. After many years of preparation and development, the unofficial remake of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, which was created in the Unity engine under the hands of Gavin Clayton alias Interkarma, as he calls himself on the Internet, was completed. We informed you about this interesting project four long years ago, when Daggerfall Unity was still in alpha, but now – before the end of 2023 – the remake has been completed and you can play it for free in just a few minutes.

“Daggerfall Unity version 1.0.0 is available! After several years in development and thanks to the efforts of many people, Daggerfall Unity can finally be considered complete,” Clayton announced on Twitter last night. As expected, his post attracted a large avalanche of attention, it has almost 200,000 views, and in a number of comments, fans thank him for this unexpected gift. As late as December 28, Clayton only vaguely informed that he was moving into the final phase of testing, which could easily have meant many more weeks of work, but the opposite is true and the remake is on the way.

You can find all the details on Github, where you can also download the approximately 50MB installer. In addition, you can choose a version for Windows, Linux or Mac, so Daggerfall Unity should not limit you in this either. Clayton also describes that version 1.0.0. it has all functions implemented, is stable and tuned for performance as well. Now, Daggerfall Unity is moving into the “post-release” phase, where the remake’s author will respond to player input, catch bugs, and aim to make the game even more comfortable to support modding. As for the mentioned functions, Clayton points out the above-mentioned support for operating systems, but of course also adds information about improved graphics and lighting, high resolution support, but also retro mode in a resolution of 320 x 200, respl 640 x 400 pixels with a VGA color palette. In the remake, it was also possible to increase the overall visibility, the control in the first person view is smooth and the game is also ready for community translations, among other things.

You need the original DOS version of the game to play Daggerfall Unity, but that’s not a problem either. The game is available for free on Steam or GOG, and the installation instructions are not complicated at all. In addition, there are already modifications for Daggerfall Unity that add, for example, hundreds of new quests, improve the landscape of the game, rework the battle system and much more. You can find more information on the Github project guide, from where there are links to individual modifications and other places where you can congratulate about this project. Have a nice New Year’s Eve!