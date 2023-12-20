Daihatsu halted all deliveries after scandal

#Daihatsu #halted #deliveries #scandal

Car maker Daihatsu, part of the Toyota group, announced it was halting deliveries of all its cars after an investigation found safety problems with 64 models, including those sold under the parent company’s brand, reported.

The scandal has been raging since April, when Daihatsu admitted that there were errors in the tests of some models and temporarily stopped their production. These were small kei-type city cars sold primarily as the Toyota Raize.

Japanese media later reported that virtually all cars currently manufactured by Daihatsu were actually affected, as well as some older ones. Now the scale of the scandal is becoming clearer – the crash tests of Mazda and Subaru models for the Japanese market, as well as those of Toyota and Daihatsu, which are sold in Asia and South America, were also compromised.

The data on harmful emissions were also manipulated.

Daihatsu was a well-known brand in our country, including among taxi drivers, but years ago Toyota decided to withdraw it from Europe. However, it remains Toyota’s small car division and produced 1.1 million vehicles in the first 10 months of 2023 alone, 40% of which outside Japan.

Because of the scandal, Toyota promised a “fundamental reform” at Daihatsu, whose production is key in the battle for the Asian market.