Daily dose of nuts improves memory

As we get older, the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease increases, and memory and concentration deteriorate. Healthy food can help you grow older more healthily. Although previous studies have shown that eating nuts is beneficial in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, it was less known whether people who add nuts to a healthy diet benefit from this in their cognitive functioning. That is why Kevin Nijssen investigated whether eating a nut mix every day has an effect on the brain, and how exactly that works.

Nijssen is a PhD candidate in the Nutrition and Movement Sciences department at the NUTRIM research institute (Institute of Nutrition and Translational Research in Metabolism). His findings were recently published in the scientific journals The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and Clinical Nutrition.

Blood flow

For a period of four months, the 28 participants, all between 60 and 70 years old and overweight or obese, ate 60 grams of unsalted nuts every day in equal amounts of pistachios, cashews, hazelnuts and walnuts. They also followed the guidelines for a healthy diet. After four months they scored better on a number of memory tests and the brains were imaged with MRI techniques.

“Our results show that four months of eating nuts is sufficient to achieve demonstrable improvements in memory,” Nijssen explains. “In addition, we saw higher blood flow in three different areas of the brain. The fact that more blood goes to the brain areas involved in cognitive functions may be responsible for the improvement in memory that we observed.” The findings of this study provide further evidence that regular nut consumption can help prevent cognitive decline with aging.

Insulin sensitivity

Nijssen is the first to investigate the effect of a nutritional intervention, eating extra nuts, on insulin sensitivity in different brain areas. Insulin is mainly known as a hormone that ensures that the body can absorb glucose into the cells of, for example, the muscles or the liver. However, insulin has a completely different effect in the brain. For example, insulin in the brain is involved in cognitive functioning, but also in inhibiting the feeling of hunger.

“Our previous research shows that the effect of insulin in the brain changes as we get older, but also in adults with overweight, obesity or type 2 diabetes. We have now been able to show that eating nuts can actually improve the insulin sensitivity of certain brain areas in overweight or obese older adults.” Nijssen recently received the Kootstra Talent Fellowship from Maastricht UMC+ to further study the brain’s response to insulin.

Prevention

Not only do nuts have beneficial effects on the brain, but other results within the study also point to the health benefits of consuming nuts. The participants in the nut study had a reduction in blood pressure, reduced cholesterol levels and improved blood vessel function. These are all risk factors for cardiovascular disease. A daily dose of mixed nuts, in combination with a healthy diet, can therefore contribute to the prevention of age-related diseases and cognitive decline.