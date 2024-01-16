Daily Download: Your rapid recap of Day 3 at AO 2024

#Daily #Download #rapid #recap #Day

After the women’s singles draw for Australian Open 2024 was made last Thursday, most pre-tournament analysis focused on the first four lines.

Reading from the top line down, world No.1 Iga Swiatek, AO 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, AO 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins and the player that lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup back in 2016, Angelique Kerber, all found themselves nestled alongside one other as a high-quality quartet.

That meant four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek faced the unenviable task of getting past former world No.4 Kenin in her first match at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. It was no easy ride.

The American came out swinging, was up 3-1 in the first set and later served for it at 5-4 only for the Pole to steal it on a tiebreak and eventually come through 7-6(2) 6-2 to extend her win streak to 17 matches.

Later in the day at 1573 Arena, Collins needed a minute longer than Swiatek to fight past Kerber in three sets to set up another blockbuster for Swiatek on Thursday.

In the night session, on the main show court, another big name with a tricky first-round draw, AO 2023 runner-up Elena Rybakina, edged a big-serving contest against former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova 7-6(6) 6-4.

In Tuesday night’s second RLA match, men’s second seed Carlos Alcaraz needed 72 minutes to subdue French veteran Richard Gasquet in the first set and just 70 minutes thereafter to record a 7-6(5) 6-1 6-2 victory, setting up a second-round date with Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Five seeded men all carried over early-season form into first-round victories on Day 3.

Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov had to come from behind to beat Hungarian muscle man Marton Fucsovics in four sets, while the champion in Adelaide last week, Jiri Lehecka, dropped just eight games en route to victory against Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The man Dimitrov beat in that Brisbane final, Holger Rune, had to give everything to survive a physical four-set test against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the heat of the day at Rod Laver Arena.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud is another man who’s looked sharp so far this year, and he brushed aside experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev also progressed, coming through a night match against fellow German Dominik Koepfer a few days after helping Germany win the mixed team United Cup in Sydney.

And with one eye on Wednesday’s schedule, we met Jannik Sinner’s super fans the ‘Carota Boys’ ahead of their hero’s second-round match on Day 4.