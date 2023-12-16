Daily horoscope December 16 – Aquarius: Don’t take on too much! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #December #Aquarius #Dont #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

You will have to pay more attention to your well-being in the coming year, although this will not be necessary immediately. As far as you are concerned, the focus will be more on your finances. January in particular will be an auspicious month if a handful of planets are in your monetary house. Use it to your advantage.

SUNDAY BIRTHDAY:

Focusing on money and income will lead to profits. You can invest or invest through others and you can “peak” in terms of income. January 11 in particular seems to be a financially good day. But it will also be a fortunate day for students and those working in the legal sector.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

You may be tempted to take a chance. It’s okay to flirt with fate a bit, as long as you don’t do it to impress. Do not delay in talking about something about which there is disagreement, but do not accuse anyone.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

Take into account a collision with neighbors or family. Someone can let slip something that is not worth repeating. Be prepared to revise plans if it becomes clear that they cannot continue in their current form.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

Give yourself the rest you need after a busy work week. Jobs do not all have to be done at the same time. An event can be disappointing; maintain your sense of humor in a bizarre situation.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Don’t dwell on disappointment for too long. Turn the knob and relax. A newcomer may turn out to be different than you thought. Don’t make excuses for someone flying a false flag and defend yourself against an accusation.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

You’ll have a pleasant weekend if you don’t wake up with a hangover. Tidy up your house and make room for Christmas decorations if you don’t have time for that next week. Plans for a reunion are subject to change.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

Don’t try to mix business with pleasure. Trust your intuition. Singles can meet a new partner through an intellectual interest. Take some time for yourself. A conversation will provide food for thought.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

Your partner rebels when you are bossy. Try to get to the heart of a rumor that is bothering you. Stand up for someone who is being gossiped about. Keep business and pleasure separate and go to bed on time.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

After a busy week you have the right to rest. Don’t push if a loved one seems withdrawn; it could be the stress that December brings. It is a good idea to prepare something for the Christmas menu.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

Check plans to make sure you don’t miss anything. Revise plans if you are concerned about the cost of a renovation. A great day for Christmas shopping; you will find what you are looking for.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Whatever you do, it will be more expensive than expected. It can be difficult to assess your position within a team. Someone can remain silent about something. Be vigilant towards strangers and keep your mouth shut about private matters.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Don’t take on too much. Respond alertly to opportunities and challenges, but do not overdo anything. Modest activity is required in every area this weekend. A get-together can disappoint. Organize a party yourself.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

Be careful, otherwise you’ll have a lot of explaining to do later. Don’t speak without thinking and don’t say double entendres. A gift can totally surprise you. Above all, you must be tactful and diplomatic in the coming days.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.