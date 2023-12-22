Daily horoscope December 22 – Taurus: Take time in the morning for a cup of tea and the newspaper! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #December #Taurus #time #morning #cup #tea #newspaper #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

It could be a great year for those who study, for writers and teachers. The ratio is important and this year it is also inventive and therefore even stronger. It will be a cheerful and creative year if you also take the time to relax and go outside.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

Prepare for greater responsibility and visibility at work. Your brain can be activated by other people’s ideas. This will help broaden your insights and your knowledge of what is going on in the world.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

Your immune system can fail; Wrap up well if you go out into the cold. Don’t exert yourself too much because your endurance is also not optimal. Especially in the morning, take time for a cup of tea and the newspaper and don’t rush.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

A suitable period to make new friendships and think of ways to make money and do business. Rummaging through and disposing of old documents, clothes and household items gives you energy and space.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Stress and a busy schedule can make it difficult to remain reasonable. These days can be a test of how compatible you and your partner are. Keeping secrets from loved ones always leads to problems.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

Keep in mind that it can be a busy day and you will be on the road a lot. Even though the cosmic trend is not great, with a positive attitude you can accomplish a lot. Don’t be persuaded to eat and snack.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

Pay extra attention to children and artistic pursuits. Enjoy small pleasures. Don’t try to avoid facing your current financial situation – you can make progress if you know where you stand.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

Take ups and downs into account. A misunderstanding can arise with people dear to you if you systematically avoid issues. There are solutions available or there is another way to end a problem.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

Lots of people, fun times and personal joy are at play today. A special encounter can evoke a sense of déjà vu. Impulsiveness can ignite an argument that you are not looking forward to.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

Interruptions and irritations can dampen your optimism and good mood. The power you can exercise with your tongue is legendary, allowing you to build bridges but unfortunately also causing tension.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Pay attention to your finances. Pay bills and if you want to buy presents, do it now and not at the last minute. Visit a small shopping center where you can find different things than in the department stores.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Unrest can make you want to mingle with people and have fun. You can also dedicate yourself to the many activities that have piled up in your agenda. A challenge at work can test your patience.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

A business issue can escape your control and end up in the wrong place. Don’t worry too much if a business deal goes wrong. Keep your finger on the pulse. Put the finishing touches on a project and don’t overdo it.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.