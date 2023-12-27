Daily horoscope December 27 – Aquarius: Don’t build castles in the air! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #December #Aquarius #Dont #build #castles #air #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

If you are a woman, you will be particularly fertile in 2024 and a pregnancy will therefore not come as a surprise. While there is nothing against moving, there is nothing in favor of it either. This also applies to children. If you are planning a renovation, the period from the end of April to mid-July is suitable.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

If you work in services, you will probably have to work this week, but hopefully you will also have some time for yourself. Have lunch or a fancy dinner with a loved one. Talk about everything that concerns you and exchange heart secrets.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

As the year begins to draw to a close, it’s natural to wonder what the next year has in store for you. If consumer excess is already visible, you should impose restrictions on yourself now so that you can quickly get back into shape.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

Balancing work and family responsibilities requires patience and adaptability. Don’t shoulder more than you can easily handle. The need to show what you are capable of increases; stay realistic.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Be assertive and combative. Adventure beckons and don’t be afraid to take a risk. By doing some pioneering work you will enjoy your work more. Once the work is done, bring more structure to your private life.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

Think about your career and business interests. Make a list of resolutions and professional goals for the new year and place it where you will always see it. Try to get off to a flying start.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

Get started. If you don’t have to work, make an effort to get back into physical shape. Make sure you can start the new year fresh as a fiddle. Don’t let other people’s problems confuse you or make you doubt yourself.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

After a period of romance and artistic expression, your energy level will change. You may have to work longer and harder. Think about a past behavior pattern and try not to repeat old mistakes.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

A child can put the spotlight on you and you may wonder which of you is the adult. Please note that you will be tested more often. This can also happen to you by someone older.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

Admit it if you recently made a mistake. Continuing to deny it or not wanting to talk about it will make things worse if it becomes known. Write down what you want to achieve at home and at work in the coming year.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Cleaning up the mess can weigh you down like a heavy burden. Try to motivate someone to help you. Take a positive attitude and start, the faster you will get rid of it. Exchange the gifts that don’t fit or aren’t to your taste.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Spend as much time as possible with those you love. By the time you get back to work, you may be faced with an ambitious plan or commercial interests that seem lucrative, but don’t build castles in the air.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

You will be relieved when Christmas goes well and is over, but also exhausted. If possible, stay at home today, but your time will be charged. Be open when someone is angry with you.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.