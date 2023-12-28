Daily horoscope December 28 – Pisces: Get things done before New Year’s Eve! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #December #Pisces #Years #Eve #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

The financial picture looks good for 2024. Jupiter the planet of abundance and pleasure visits your financial planet in the company of Uranus, especially early that year. You can have unexpected luck with investments, while your intuition seems perfect. After April/May you have to pay attention.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

Secrets hinder candid communication. Ask yourself why you play the game the way you do. Open up and break a few taboos. To protect your private life, postpone a certain appointment.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

Proceeding slowly gives the best results. The day goes smoothly for workers. You will meet nice people and not patronizers, although you may find yourself in a situation that requires diplomacy and skill. Stick to rules.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

Until January 15, the emphasis is on communication. Others may call on you because of your ability to bypass bureaucracy and quickly get to the heart of a problem. Persevere when work situations change.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Everything indicates that you will not be bored. Thanks to a positive attitude you can achieve what you have been looking forward to for a long time. Safety and adventure come together in your dreams, allowing you to handle any change.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

Stay in bed longer if you don’t have to work. Don’t spend too much money. The tendency to throw money away will not earn applause from the person you share your life with. Wait until the sale before making certain major purchases.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

An argument may arise over a purchase or bill. Provide or collect the information needed to gain an overview. Those who deal with the public can encounter difficult customers. Do your job the way it should be done.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

Do something with your free time if you don’t have to go to work yet. Immerse yourself in a metaphysical topic or alternative therapies if you want to expand your knowledge. Explore your options on the internet if you are considering a long-distance trip.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

A packed day with various activities. Someone who was bothering you seems to come around and what was stuck can now move in the right direction. A financial matter is settled behind the scenes and you have no influence on it.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

Take the time to thank family and friends who helped you during Christmas. Fall back on your experience to solve a problem. Clean out closets. Unmarried people can meet someone from a different culture.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

If you have to get to work, it may be difficult to reach your work due to transport problems. Colleagues will face the same problem. However, everything that goes wrong and threatens to go wrong can be repaired quickly.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Don’t get upset if unexpected guests show up while you’re already short on cash. Let others contribute to the costs of a shared meal. Spend time with your loved one, but don’t let it get to you.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

Major changes may be in the pipeline at home. New faces appear or familiar ones disappear. A move may also be on the agenda. Conversations are blessed. Finish things up before New Year’s Eve.

