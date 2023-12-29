Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #December #Aquarius #moderate #eating #drinking #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

With some insistence from the cosmos, you can be a little less conservative with your money. You may have to spend a lot on your children, but you can also make money through them by taking advantage of their lucrative ideas. Financially you can loosen the reins a bit.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

Research into your origins can provide valuable information. Time spent alone is relaxing. Ask yourself whether you are willing to sacrifice some of your time if family calls on you if your own plans come to a standstill.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

Seize the day; there is a lot going on and you will have a good time. An interesting experience with friendly people awaits you. You get to deal with people you haven’t met before. A gossip contains a grain of truth.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

An active day lies ahead of you. Signing a contract or reaching an agreement with others will not be a problem. However, your car can force you to make unexpected expenses. Do the shopping for New Year’s Eve.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Overall satisfaction will prevail. You will enjoy working on your own projects best. Enjoy taking it easy and knowing that you can get things done. Trust your expertise.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

You can receive a business or financial offer. The conditions may include that you remain silent about the details. There may also be good news about your partner’s income. Solve a lingering problem.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

Maybe you need to accompany your partner to a social event. Special moments can bring you closer together. Try to enjoy interacting with the other guests. A new friendship can last a long time.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

Even if this is the last day of the work week, business issues can prevail. Approach a new project in a practical manner and seek advice if necessary. You may be asked for another job.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

There is a lot of movement in the cosmos and you will also be very active. A new recreational pastime may catch your attention, especially if it is practiced by people you like. Rest is blessing on everything new and different.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

You may feel an urgent need to write an article about something you want to make public. Do not underestimate your qualities and skills and do not sell yourself short in any way. Also dare to refuse something.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Be generous with compliments and talk people down when that is most convenient. An excellent day for one-on-one conversations. An introduction through family can lead to a nice romance.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Try to relax if the last few days have been very busy. Be moderate in eating and drinking. Pay attention to your loved ones, especially if you often have to hear that you work too long hours or spend too much time outside the home.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

Pleasures can distract you from normal duties. Love can play a role and it doesn’t hurt to open the charm tap wide. When you choose the right words, a wonderful relationship can blossom that can last a long time.

