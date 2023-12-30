Daily horoscope December 30 – Leo: Don’t bake new ones if the oliebollen fail! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #December #Leo #Dont #bake #oliebollen #fail #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

Your financial planet encourages you to invest in technology, the online world and in companies that bring innovative products to the market. Investing in rural real estate also seems lucrative, as does the regional products trade, as well as the music industry.

SUNDAY BIRTHDAY:

Although you are naturally quite conservative when it comes to money, you may be inclined to take more risks in the coming year. You will want to try something new and by experimenting you will find out what ‘works’ and what doesn’t. Not everything will go as desired, but you will learn from it.

BIRTHDAY MONDAY:

Investing in the entertainment sector can work out well if you want to put money into something. If you have good business ideas, there will always be investors who want to believe in you. However, more outside money can also make you reckless, so stay in control.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

You may be vulnerable, both physically and emotionally, but the cosmos has a restorative effect that increases your strength and makes you feel fit. Celebrate big this weekend and write down good intentions.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

Long conversations are obvious during this last weekend of the year. Ensure that the atmosphere is positive and a constructive dialogue is established. Take unexpected visitors and unrealistic promises into account.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

Make it a joyful weekend. Be optimistic about the near future. Communicate clearly and solve incidental problems with humor. Focus your mind on things like love, order and peace.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Prepare well and wear festive clothes to make an impression wherever you are. People are attracted to you when you are in a good mood. Enjoy it, especially if you’ve worked yourself out.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

Contrary to what people expect of you, you may prefer to crawl into your hole. Things can go wrong or a crisis arises (don’t bake new ones if the oliebollen fail). Keep a cool head and laugh about it.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

A disagreement may arise with someone with whom you usually agree. Forget it if it is unimportant and get on with the order of the day. Take some rest if you have a long, hard evening ahead of you.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

Whether you are receiving guests at home or celebrating New Year’s Eve elsewhere, you will be the center of attention and have a great time. Make sure you look dazzling. Give 2024 a sparkling start and don’t drink too much..

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

Don’t react too strongly to something you think is unfair. Be willing to forgive. Make plans; you are creative and have a broad imagination. Concentrate on your own activities and give others space to do the same.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

The last weekend of the year calls for intimacy and you can sincerely long for that. Keep your sanity if your relationship is still early. Make your shoulder available when someone in need turns to you.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Collaboration gives the best results. Something you came up with at the eleventh hour can take too much time. Make it a memorable weekend, especially if you have children. Forget worries and have fun. Approach 2024 with a smile.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

The weekend may start on a low note and with frustration, but as the hours progress your optimism and enthusiasm will return. Start catering early when you receive guests and come up with some fun games.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

You can celebrate New Year’s Eve in two ways; alone with your partner and sleep in for a long time or you spontaneously throw yourself into festivities. Ring in the new year with a good laugh or a refreshing dip. Respond smoothly to abrupt changes.

