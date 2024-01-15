Daily horoscope January 15 – Capricorn: a promise is a debt! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #January #Capricorn #promise #debt #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

Romance is not high on the agenda this year, although the occasional affair may blossom, usually business-related. Make sure you have solid information when you make a financial decision; that information is available. While a lot of money can come in, you also want to spend it.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

By presenting problems to a good friend, you can get positive feedback and tips on how to deal with difficulties in a better way. Try to enjoy life more often; go out the door. Make vacation plans.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

You have important things on your mind today. Couples will have to look into bills, insurance or their pension, an inheritance or will. If you have an appointment, it will deal with serious matters.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

Discuss your health. Make an appointment with your doctor or dentist if you are concerned about anything. It may also be a good idea to start a diet or a different lifestyle.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

Try to look at events realistically and soberly, otherwise you may fall prey to disillusionment. Plan meaningful things such as updating your administration or paying bills. Then read a book.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

Focus your attention on difficult tasks early on and save the fun ones for later. By thinking quickly and precisely you are able to make the right choices. Be extra attentive on the road. A culinary experiment will be appreciated.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

An early morning conversation can prove very informative. Let “live and learn” be your motto. Maybe today brings home a new love to introduce to your family. Please take into account disappointment.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

If your social life has lasted until the early hours, you will be physically tired and want to rest. Give in to that if you get the chance and try to go to the gym for an hour this afternoon. Don’t take on too many obligations.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

Persevere despite obstacles and disappointments associated with a business project. It is important to consolidate your financial position. Subject your accounts to a careful check this afternoon.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (22/11 – 21/12)

Someone cannot subtly indicate that your ideas or views are narrow-minded or old-fashioned. This is hard if you are convinced that you always have a broad view of life. Turn inside yourself.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Obligations and responsibilities can hinder social activities. A promise is a promise, especially if your partner needs help. You will have to make decisions. Don’t make a drama out of it.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Save your strength and don’t demand too much of yourself to keep your energy up. Put rest on the agenda if you’ve been burning the candle at both ends lately. Gather the necessary vitality for the rest of the week.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

It will be a productive day if you choose the right company, although discussions about unpleasant topics may erupt. There will be no shortage of good ideas. Act maturely and with integrity. You can make new friends.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.