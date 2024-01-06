Daily horoscope January 6 – Leo: Don’t be discouraged by small setbacks! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #January #Leo #Dont #discouraged #small #setbacks #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

Your love planet is the Moon, the fastest of all planets. While others move through your horoscope throughout the year, the Moon visits you every month. This means that there will be various fleeting romances, sometimes turbulent and intense, sometimes with an undertone of seriousness.

SUNDAY BIRTHDAY:

Still alone, then this will be a year of preparation. The great love will manifest itself next year. An existing relationship can be tested this year. That happens around 25/3 and 18/9. You’ve been through that before and you’ll get through it. Relationships that are basically good will survive anything.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

If you take it easy you will be satisfied with the results you achieve. Seek the company of wise people. They can provide constructive answers to the questions you ask yourself. A relationship with an older person has a future.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

Once again, pay attention to older family members who have difficulty walking or are weak. Continue to encourage them to enjoy life as much as possible and help with certain tasks. Maintain a strong private relationship.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

It can be a relatively quiet day. Ideal for studying or finding out something that is important to you personally. Your popularity and charm can open new doors for you. Stay away from people who gossip.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

You can get a lot of work done if you are willing to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. Tackle the biggest jobs first. Use the right tools for everything. Buy what you need in good quality.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

If you have enough energy, you can perform important tasks effectively. A creative project will pay off both emotionally and financially if you put enough time into it. Don’t be discouraged by small setbacks.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

A good time to tackle a big job. Make a plan, complete with all the details. Every job starts with a first step, so don’t be intimidated by the size of the task. An important event awaits you.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

Discuss troubling issues with the one you love. Keeping everything to yourself doesn’t help you. Sharing feelings gives body and mind peace. Don’t burn your candle at both ends.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

Duties can call, even for those who are obstinate. Don’t disappoint others by rejecting plans that have been made. With hard work and discipline you can qualify for public recognition or a reward.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

If you can concentrate well today, this is a suitable day to study complex problems or prepare for an exam. Participating in a conference can bring you into contact with like-minded people.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Be decisive. Seize opportunities and don’t postpone decisions. Elaborate on plans you have recently made. A potential investor can be convinced. Make an appointment with your bank early next week.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

Even if the atmosphere is good, you may still suffer from worries or feelings of anxiety. You tend towards melancholy, especially when you are in love. Try to stay positive and get rid of the negative mood that threatens you.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

Make sure you are motivated to perform. Possibly take a job or start your own business. Attract well-trained staff and the best equipment. The cost is worth it. An important relationship is in the pipeline.

