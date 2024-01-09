Daily horoscope January 9 – Capricorn: Cut through excuses! | Horoscopes

#Daily #horoscope #January #Capricorn #Cut #excuses #Horoscopes

BIRTHDAY TODAY:

Your career does not play the most important role this year. You are less ambitious than usual. Planets ignore you and if they do visit you, it will be short-lived. Truly a year to enjoy life and find your personal balance. Your career will take care of itself.

ZODIAC SIGN Aries (3/21 – 4/19)

Refrain from giving advice if someone you know wants to discuss a problem with you. While it can be exhausting, that’s your Boy Scout thing for the day. There is a blessing on joint finances; your efforts will be rewarded.

ZODIAC SIGN TAURUS (20/4 – 20/5)

It can be an extremely productive day. A contract that has been under negotiation for some time can now be signed. Financial support will not be difficult to obtain. Talk candidly with your loved one tonight.

ZODIAC SIGN GEMINI (5/21 – 6/20)

Don’t postpone a decision any longer if changes are needed at home. Not everyone will agree with you, but that shouldn’t surprise you. Try to maintain a good atmosphere. Lovers should take off their rose-tinted glasses.

ZODIAC SIGN CANCER (6/21 – 7/22)

You are capable of great achievements today. Ideas that initially had little resonance are now being well received. You can also realize a change in your working environment. Someone who recently left you out in the cold makes up for it.

ZODIAC SIGN LEO (23/7 – 22/8)

A romantic relationship may develop pleasantly or an admirer may send clear signals of affection. Show that you like it. Be open when discussing money. Propose a salary increase.

ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO (8/23 – 9/22)

A great day for self-promotion or for showcasing your talents. Establishing ties with an ambitious colleague can be a smart move. Be realistic about a deadline that is still far away. Go to bed early.

ZODIAC SIGN LIBRA (23/9 – 22/10)

You lead a busy life with many appointments and outings and you like that. Try to calm down a bit. Eat a nutritious breakfast to keep you going. You may be offered an important contract.

ZODIAC SIGN SCORPIO (23/10 – 21/11)

You may meet someone who puts your life on a different track. If nothing happened yesterday, today offers opportunities. A phone call or letter can put you in a good mood. Propose an alternative reward if promotion is impossible.

ZODIAC SIGN SAGITTARIUS (11/22 – 12/21)

Ensure a flawless reputation and doors will swing open for you that were recently firmly closed. Although you may find it difficult to move past grievances, you will benefit from doing so.

ZODIAC SIGN CAPRICORN (22/12 – 19/1)

Actions by a loved one can challenge everything you believe in. Talk about it. You get close to the truth when you cut through excuses. Focus on what you want to achieve in the long term.

ZODIAC SIGN AQUARIUS (20/1 – 19/2)

A perfect day if you work with the public or in sales. You will be offered several opportunities. You can score high financially if you combine professionalism with honesty. Life turns out to be worth living.

ZODIAC SIGN PISCES (20/2 – 20/3)

The necessary changes you need to make to make your work a success will be easier than you think. Let us help you plan your career. There is nothing to feel guilty about.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.