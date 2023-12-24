Dainius Dundulis named the reasons for the high prices: we buy for euros, and everything else is taxes

#Dainius #Dundulis #named #reasons #high #prices #buy #euros #taxes

While preparing for the biggest holidays of the year, Lithuanians complain that it is more and more difficult to prepare festive meals every year, because the prices of food products are becoming unbearable. Dainius Dundulis, head of the Norfos shopping network, says that the biggest reason for high prices is none other than the taxes that hinder producers and traders.

The businessman talked about this in the tv3.lt news program “33 min. with Artūrs Anužius”.

As Lithuanian residents complain that it is increasingly difficult to bear the burden of prices, many are surprised to find some products cheaper in Western European countries that pay higher wages than here. Dainius Dundulis, head of the Norfos retail chain, agrees that this is possible, but only in certain cases.

“I can safely say that there are goods that can be found cheaper there. I almost guarantee it. It would be foolish to say that Spanish tomatoes must be more expensive in Spain than in Lithuania. Delivery from Spain accounts for about 30 percent of the price for us. Plus everything is in place in Spain and so on. There is no logic here at all.

First, let’s take a look at how much food we make ourselves in Lithuania. We should parallelize, for example, fresh meat or dairy products. Do the calculation without VAT and add the VAT of that country – then we would compare the prices.

Of course, when you compare a liter of milk, which is sold at the most expensive price in our stores, with the cheapest one sold there, it’s pretty ugly here. If the cheapest liter of milk in our country is 62 cents, then frankly speaking, I have not found such milk in Germany”, said D. Dundulis.

The biggest problem is high taxes

It is not uncommon for arrows of criticism to fall on the side of our producers due to the higher prices of the same product abroad than in Lithuania. According to some experts, Lithuanian manufacturers do not decide to raise prices abroad as they do here, because there is more competition there. According to D. Dundulis, the real problem is high taxes.

“The prices are plus or minus similar. You need to see what tax base is included in those prices and everything will be clear. If we remove all taxes and look at the bare price – for example, the price of vodka – we buy half a liter of vodka for up to one euro without VAT, without excise duty, without anything. Laugh. And everything else is taxes.

If I’m not mistaken, half a liter of vodka is bought for up to one euro – it seems to me from 70 cents to one euro – and the rest is marketing, taxes. It is very bad for vodka producers. They sell, they have excise duties, everything to pay, and their product is actually very cheap,” said the businessman.

When comparing prices, we forget VAT

When asked if prices in Lithuania are high due to low competition between traders and producers, D. Dundulis categorically disagreed.

“I agree that it is low, but I don’t agree that it is a problem because of the size of the prices themselves. You see food as a whole, and I see competition by product. I think that there is definitely a lack of competition in some groups – for example, there is zero competition in tobacco products. Well, it’s not food, of course. Competition in coffee is too weak.

Vegetables are a market at all. There are no permanent suppliers, many are from abroad. As for Lithuania, cooperatives have been established in vegetables. There are about three potato cooperatives in Lithuania. When we used to buy potatoes from hundreds of farmers, now from 3.

The question – and those three do not communicate? We have nowhere else to buy from. It very often happens that we sold potatoes for how much we bought them. Sure, the potato grower will say he’s selling for 40 cents, and we’re selling for 60 cents.

But they always say without VAT. Everyone always forgets VAT, it should be added”, said the owner of one of the largest shopping chains in Lithuania.

All news portal tv3.lt manager. see editor Artūras Anužis’ interview with Dainius Dundulis at the beginning of the article.

“33 min. with Artūras Anužius” watch every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the news portal tv3.lt and on the TV3 Play platform. The show is on Thursdays at 7 p.m. you can find it on TV3’s YouTube channel