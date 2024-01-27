Dairy fat could be key to combating cognitive decline in old age

#Dairy #fat #key #combating #cognitive #decline #age

Dairy fat could be key to combating cognitive decline in the elderly.

In a world where the aging of the population is an increasingly palpable reality, science does not cease in its search for solutions to preserve the quality of life of our elderly. A recent pilot study carried out by the prestigious Food Sciences Research Institute (CIAL, CSIC-UAM) sheds light on a possible way to combat one of the most pressing problems of the elderly: cognitive decline. Researchers have focused on a specific component of dairy fat, known as the dairy fat globule membrane (MFGM), and their findings are promising.

The Problem: Cognitive Decline in Aging

Mild cognitive impairment is a growing concern in a society where life expectancy is increasing. With aging, processes such as memory, attention and learning are affected, compromising the autonomy and quality of life of individuals. To date, pharmacological solutions have had limited success, prompting scientific research to look for more effective alternatives with fewer side effects.

The Discovery of Dairy Fat: MFGM and Its Components

The MFGM is a complex structure that is part of dairy fat and is composed of glycoproteins, phospholipids, sphingolipids, glycolipids, cholesterol, among other components. Phospholipids, in particular, are essential for the structure and function of cell membranes, including those in the brain. Researchers have identified that MFGM components have a similar composition to those found in human milk, suggesting significant potential for improving cognition.

The Research: A Pioneering Study

Conducted by researcher Javier Fontecha’s team at CIAL, the study focused on dietary supplementation with a MFGM concentrate obtained from dairy byproducts. Preclinical results in animal models had already demonstrated positive effects on the modulation of miRNA expression, insulin resistance, and hippocampal synaptic signaling.

The research took a step forward with a pilot clinical study in people over 65 years of age. Participants, healthy or with signs of cognitive impairment, received a dairy drink enriched with MFGM daily. The results were encouraging: those who consumed the drink with MFGM showed significant improvements in episodic memory, especially notable in women.

Milk jugs. Source: Union of Unions

Implications and Future Directions

These findings on dairy fat open a new path in the prevention and treatment of cognitive decline associated with aging. The study authors emphasize the need for early interventions, before the manifestation of clinical symptoms, to maximize the effectiveness of MFGM supplementation. However, long-term clinical studies are required to fully understand the mechanisms of action and confirm the benefits of this nutritional approach.

In conclusion, the CIAL study represents a promising advance in the fight against cognitive decline. As science advances, the hope of improving the quality of life of our elderly becomes increasingly tangible. The MFGM emerges as a possible ally on this path, offering a new perspective in addressing the cognitive challenges of aging.