Dairy products with protein passed the test: The results will not please you! Cheating and more sugar than protein

BRATISLAVA – Every person who plays sports and wants to live a healthy life tries to translate his lifestyle into his diet. Protein powders and bars have been on the market for a long time, but dairy products containing protein experienced a big “boom” some time ago. Brands place its content on the packaging of products in large letters and are ahead of who has a higher proportion of protein in the product and are not afraid to raise prices. And it was precisely these products that the consumer organization dTest focused on.

In recent years, in addition to the usual yogurts or puddings, similar products promising a high protein content have appeared. The consumer organization dTest sent to the laboratory 16 such products from the category of yogurts, desserts and skyrs, most of which can also be bought in Slovakia. Each of the categories stands out in something different, so everyone can choose what suits them best. However, the right choice may not be easy. Not all products contain what they promise.

In addition to yogurts, puddings and cottage cheese, they also included skyr in the testing

The basis of dairy protein products is plain yogurt, pudding or cottage cheese dessert, to which additional protein is added. Manufacturers most often use ordinary milk proteins, which are the basis of curds and cheeses, with some tested products, the laboratory also encountered whey proteins. “We also included skyr in our selection. This special fermented milk product from Iceland is on the borderline between cottage cheese and yogurt in terms of production and properties, which is why it is naturally rich in proteins.” explains Hana Hoffmannová, editor-in-chief of dTest magazine.

The key to the selection of the 16 tested samples was the clear reference to proteins in the name. Thus, seven vanilla and fruit desserts, four mostly strawberry yogurts and a fifth of skyrs reached the laboratory. “We only bought skyrs by their name, not by the mention of protein,” Hana Hoffmannová specifies the choice of products.

They measured the amount of protein

The amount of protein was logically the first thing to be determined in the laboratory. The Dairy Ordinance does not recognize the category of protein products, so it does not impose any special requirements on them. The samples were thus primarily compared with each other: “Desserts offered the highest portion of protein, with an average of 9.7 g/100 g of the product, the second place belonged to yogurt with 8.6 g/100 g, and the last place was occupied by skyry – with an average of 7.6 g/100 g,” appointed by editor-in-chief Hoffmannová.

The Lidl/Pilos High Protein Quark Strawberry dessert offered the largest amount of protein in the package, namely 23.7 g. On the contrary, the laboratory measured the least amount of protein in the product from Bohušovice dairy Skyr Icelandic tradition strawberry – a total of 9.6 grams in a 130 gram package.

With dTest, they were interested not only in how much their products contain, but also in what proportion proteins contribute to the total energy value of the products. “Unfortunately, we also learned that the accuracy of nutritional tables cannot be relied on for many products. The five tested samples contained significantly less protein than they should have according to the tables,” states dTest.

The aforementioned Bohušovice skyr, together with the products Lidl/Pilos Skyr Jahoda and Bohušovická mliekareň Protein Jahoda, did not even fit within the tolerated 20% deviation of the data indicated on the packaging. All of these products received a failing grade because they deceived the consumer.

More sugar than protein

An unpleasant surprise was also waiting for the measured values ​​of the sugar content. “It turns out that some products contain more sugar than protein. The Bohušovice Dairy Protein Strawberry dessert contained only 10.8 g of protein in the entire package, but 19.3 grams of sugar,” points out Hoffmannová from dTest.

“The smaller proportion of sugar was then compensated with artificial sweeteners in several tested products. However, in our opinion, a better way to reduce sugar intake is to get used to a less sweet taste, we do not consider substitute sweeteners to be an ideal means.” reported by dTest. Lidl/Pilos Skyr Jahoda and Bohušovick dairy Protein Vanilka made a good impression. With these, even without the help of substitute sweeteners, it was possible to adjust the recipe so that they contain more protein than sugar.

They found only tens of thousands with the product Zozz Protein microorganisms, but they did not violate the decree

After the sensory evaluation, which generally went well, the laboratory focused on yogurts and skyrs separately. “Since they are fermented milk products, we had the specialists count how many microorganisms they harbor. According to the decree, there should be at least ten million streptococci and lactobacilli bacteria in a gram of yogurt. For Zott Protein Yogurt Product Strawberry, only tens of thousands were found,” Hoffmann informs.

However, there was no violation of the decree because, according to the official name, it is not a yogurt, but a yogurt product. And the decree does not apply to him. “This confirms once again that it is necessary to read packaging and labels very carefully,” concludes Hana Hoffmannová for dTest. Complete results of the milk protein product test, including all categories, can be found on the dTest website.