Dajjal will be followed by 70 thousand followers wearing green robes before the end of the world

Jakarta – The appearance of the Dajjal is one of the signs of the coming of doomsday. Dajjal will create chaos on earth by spreading slander among people.

Citing the book Kasyf al-Minan fi ‘Alamat as-Sa’ah wa al-Malahim wa al-Fitan by Mahmud Rajab Hamady and translated by Ibnu Tirmidhi, the Dajjal will be accompanied by 70,000 people to destroy the Muslims. They are Jews who are loyal followers of Dajjal.

This is stated in a hadith narrated by Imam Muslim in Sahih Muslim in Kitab al-Fitan wa Asyrat al-Sa’ah. From Anas bin Malik RA, the Prophet SAW said that “Dajjal will be followed by the Jews of Asbahan as many as 70 thousand people wearing toylusan (green robes).”

They will wear crowns according to the history of Imam Ahmad. Dajjal and his followers will also restore the success of the Jewish nation, as quoted from the book Kasyf al-Minan fi ‘Alamat as-Sa’ah wa al-Malahim wa al-Fitan by Mahmud Rajab Hamady translated by Ibnu Tirmidhi.

Time and Place of the Dajjal Appearing

According to the book Doomsday: The Signs According to Islam, Christianity and Judaism by Manshur Abdul Hakim, the Dajjal will be on an island in the Yemeni Sea. This is based on the words of the Prophet SAW.

For the location, no one knows. Jumhur scholars say, the Dajjal is in a place determined by Allah SWT until the time of his appearance arrives.

When he appears, Dajjal will travel around the world for 40 days. But there are only two cities that Dajjal cannot enter, namely Mecca and Medina. When he tried to enter, Dajjal was blocked by an angel carrying a sword.

Characteristics of Dajjal

Abu Bakar bin Abu Syaibah from Al-Filtan bin Ashim said in his narration that Dajjal is a man. It has a protruding left eye, with a wide forehead and nostrils. His body is a bit hunched, as the Prophet SAW said.

In another hadith narrated by Hudzaifah, it is mentioned that the Prophet SAW said,

“Dajjal has a piercing left eye, and his hair is thick. He brings heaven and hell. But, his hell (actually) is heaven, and his heaven (actually) is hell.”

Sifat Dajjal

In Syarah Riyadhus Shalihin, Abu Usamah Salim bin ‘Ied Al-Hilali explains that Dajjal has several characteristics that indicate his lies. One of them is claiming to be God.

The characteristics of Dajjal show his shortcomings and weaknesses. This is different from the characteristics of Allah SWT, which are the characteristics of perfection and majesty worthy of Him.

Abu Usamah Salim bin ‘Ied Al-Hilali explained that even though the Dajjal claims to be God and carries out extraordinary events with his two hands, he is still unable to change his eye defects to normal.

