Dakar 2024: Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb had a bad time in the tenth stage

Guerlain Chicherit won the tenth stage of the Dakar 2024 in cars. End of the statement about what happened at the end of the Aula-Aula section. Honestly, with forgiveness from the Frenchman and his team, his work was not what mattered two days before the closing of the 46th edition of the most difficult race in the world. The thing is The Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb duel for final success takes everyone’s attention. And they were not even close to arguing the success in the partial, quite the opposite, they suffered a lot.

.Sainz leads the Dakar with 13m22s advantage over Loeb. It will be enough? EFE

El Matador said it more than once: “You have to go day by day.” The Spanish version of Mostaza Merlo’s “step by step” in his Racing champion at the beginning of the century found strong arguments in the tenth stage. The three-time Dakar champion started the day with a 20m33s advantage over the nine-time WRC champion, a reassuring difference. However, the stones of the special Alula-Alula became a very tough trap for both of them.

“Going slowly, you puncture; “You go fast and you puncture the same and in the end you don’t know what to do,” Sainz confessed. And yes, he suffered a first puncture. With his navigator they changed the tire and continued. Shortly after, second cover broken. Once again stopped and put the second and last spare part. And… Yes, a third puncture arrived! “Imagine going without spare wheels and suffering one more puncture, we have been stopped trying to repair, but impossible.” The Madrid native was saved by teamwork. The thing is that Audi, with three cars in competition, only has Sainz with a chance of racing. His companions are at the expense of the Spaniard’s needs. Thus, Mattias Ekström had to stop and hand over his covers to the Spaniard. The Swede remained there, waiting for assistance to be able to reach the camp. Sainz was 25th in the stage.

Of course, with so many problems, Loeb had a great chance to make a big cut in the disadvantage and prepare to fight with everything in the final two stages. But… The former gymnast also suffered! He punctured twice and had problems with the hydraulic jack, so each change became an odyssey. “It was a nightmare. This morning, I had a link failure and then I punctured my left wheel twice. We had to find a place to stand high to change the rear wheel. We have wasted 15 minutes with that nonsense and these are things that should not happen in and of themselves. It’s frustrating to waste time like this. We are incapable of doing 400 km without breaking down twice. It’s going to be difficult,” said Loeb, 16th in the tenth stage, who still managed to reduce the distance to 13m22s. Of course, he could have cut much more.

With two stages to be completed and 595 kilometers timed, the difference of just over 13 minutes seems important. But as Sainz said, it is “day by day.” And for the 11th section, stones are expected, the Achilles heel of both.