Dakar Rally 2024, stage 11 live today: Carlos Sainz more leader

Ready for the excitement? Ready to get nervous? All that and more awaits us in la etapa 11 del Rally Dakar 2024the penultimate one, the one that can decide the winner of this edition.

Its length is now less scary because has been reduced from 480 to 420 kilometersbut it is not the distance that marks the difficulty, but the type of terrain through which the path of Al-Ula a Yanbu (the venue for the end of the race).

No less than 19 percent of the mileage will take place over stone valleys, the scenario most feared by drivers and teams. In memory, the stage 2 from last year that passed through this area and was a real ‘massacre’ for cars especially.

But the rocks Maybe tomorrow they will not be the only enemy of the pilots. Much of the stage (especially the beginning) will take place cannons in which possibly It will be difficult to advance positions due to the dust.

In motos, Ricky Brabec defends leadership and cars, Carlos Sainz does the same.