Dakar Rally 2024, stage 11 live today: Carlos Sainz more leader

#Dakar #Rally #stage #live #today #Carlos #Sainz #leader

Stage 11 of the 2024 Dakar Rally, live | Last minute of Carlos Sainz today

Ready for the excitement? Ready to get nervous? All that and more awaits us in la etapa 11 del Rally Dakar 2024the penultimate one, the one that can decide the winner of this edition.

Its length is now less scary because has been reduced from 480 to 420 kilometersbut it is not the distance that marks the difficulty, but the type of terrain through which the path of Al-Ula a Yanbu (the venue for the end of the race).

No less than 19 percent of the mileage will take place over stone valleys, the scenario most feared by drivers and teams. In memory, the stage 2 from last year that passed through this area and was a real ‘massacre’ for cars especially.

But the rocks Maybe tomorrow they will not be the only enemy of the pilots. Much of the stage (especially the beginning) will take place cannons in which possibly It will be difficult to advance positions due to the dust.

In motos, Ricky Brabec defends leadership and cars, Carlos Sainz does the same.

Also Read:  Rafael Nadal landed and trained for the first time in Brisbane

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement
Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement
Posted on
Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch
Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch
Posted on
AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super
AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super
Posted on
The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy
The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News