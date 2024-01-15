Dakar Rally motorcyclist Carles Falcon died as a result of an accident

#Dakar #Rally #motorcyclist #Carles #Falcon #died #result #accident

(Motorsport-Total.com) – As the TwinTrail Racing team announced on January 15th, Carles Falcon has died. The Spaniard will take part in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in 2024 for the second time after 2022. Falcon drove a KTM in the Rally2 motorcycle class.

With this photo the TwinTrail team says goodbye to Carles Falcon

Already in the second stage from Al-Henakiyah to Ad-Dawadimi, start number 135 was reported to have crashed at kilometer 448. A driver behind immediately alerted the emergency services. 16 minutes later the helicopter with the emergency doctors was there.

“He had no pulse and had to be resuscitated,” was the first information from rally director David Castera at the time. Falcon was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Ad-Dawadimi. He was in an induced coma.

Thorough examinations revealed a fractured C2 cervical vertebra. In addition, five ribs, the left wrist and a collarbone were broken. The doctors were concerned about cerebral edema as a result of the cervical vertebra fracture.

The motorcyclist was taken to a clinic in Riyadh for further treatment. Finally, on January 12th, the 45-year-old was brought to his home country of Spain in a special transport. According to information from the team, he was still in a critical situation.

Now the racing team had to announce that Falcon died as a result of the accident: “The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiac arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible.”

“Carles was a smiling, always active person who was passionate about everything he did – especially motorcycles. He left us because he did something he dreamed of: riding the Dakar. He had a lot of fun, he was happy on the motorcycle.”

“We will remember him for his smile and the joy he brought to everyone.”

“A trained computer technician. Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle tour guide with passion. There are many who learned from him alongside him. He taught with patience, energy and joy. He made sure that everyone had fun riding motorcycles.”

“This is what he left us and what we will always keep with us. All of us who were close to him – family, friends, colleagues and supporters.”

“The family and team ask that the funeral services, which will take place in the coming days, be kept confidential.”

“We thank you for your understanding.”

The TwinTrail Racing team stopped the rally immediately after the serious accident. Falcon’s teammate Isaac Feliu also did not continue the race after stage 2.