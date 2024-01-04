Dakhla: two coast guards and a Royal Navy patrol boat provide assistance to 124 migrants

#Dakhla #coast #guards #Royal #Navy #patrol #boat #provide #assistance #migrants

A Royal Navy Panther helicopter. Credit: DR

Two coast guards and a high seas patrol boat from the Royal Navy, on a mission to monitor waters under national jurisdiction, intercepted, on Wednesday evening, 75 km west of the city of Dakhla, two canoes having on board a total of 124 sub-Saharan emigrants, including 8 minors.

The two canoes in question were planning to reach the Canary Islands, indicates a press release from the general staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

The intercepted people received the necessary care on board these Navy units, before being transported to the port of Dakhla and entrusted to the Royal Gendarmerie for usual administrative procedures, the press release specifies.

