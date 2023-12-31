Damage and scratches to the car, now get it fixed for free: you have to say these words | No more wasted money

#Damage #scratches #car #fixed #free #words #wasted #money

Car scratches, here’s how to fix them for free

This is the correct way to have the damage or unwanted scratches that we find on our car repaired for free.

For those who have never found thecar scratched or damaged in the parking lot? Maybe someone made a risky maneuver and didn’t notice your car, and now you find yourself with damage to fix.

Now almost all cars on the road have sensors, therefore it’s hard to hit an obstacle, yet it still happensespecially if the cars are next to each other.

This is a really annoying eventuality, because we find ourselves having to pay for the damages caused by someone else without being able to retaliate against anyone: in most cases, in fact, whoever caused the damage left without leaving a telephone number to contact them.

But there is a way to fix the damage for free, and it’s very simple: you just need to use the right words to have the car like new without paying a penny.

Damage to cars

Finding yourself with a scratch or a bump on the bodywork of your car is not at all nice, especially if you recently bought the car. The problem is not only aesthetic until the damage is repaired, but above all costs: even to repair light damage, such as small scratches or abrasions, you spend no less than 70 euros at the body shop.

Let’s not talk about deep scratches or large dents: in this case the costs rise enormously, exceeding 200 euros. For more serious damage, such as deformations affecting a large area of ​​the bodywork or even crumpling, the price starts from 400 euros and easily exceeds 1000. You no longer want to pay for these damages caused by others? Here’s what you need to do.

Damage to the car? So you don’t pay anymore

Damage to the car, here’s how not to pay

So what should we do to solve the car damage problem? First, the first thing to do is photograph the damage and report the incident if we think it was a voluntary act, with the sole intention of ruining our car. It is important to alert the authorities if this situation occurs frequently: someone might be mad at you. The second thing to do is to take out insurance that covers damage caused by third parties, including vandalism.

It is true that the cost of insurance increases, but it is always better to have extra protection and avoid paying money to the body shop afterwards, which is certainly more than the price of the policy. Many insurance companies may advise you against taking out this policy, but you insist and explain the situation well, because you must be protected from any act of vandalism. This way, if you get a scratch or a bump, you can contact your insurance agent, explain the situation to him and send him all the photos to receive the reimbursement.

