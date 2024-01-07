damage is reported from several regions – News

#damage #reported #regions #News

In Nitra, a fallen tree tore down power lines, in Košice it fell on the fence of a bicycle path.

Meteorologists warned of strong winds in recent days. Today, it causes damage in many regions of Slovakia. “The strong wind in Čermel this early evening gave way to one of the trees near the Košice Children’s Historical Railway. Fortunately, the fallen tree missed all the wagons and buildings, only the fence of the bicycle path was damaged, which is temporarily impassable as a result of this event,” the children’s railway reported on the social network, and at the same time published photos documenting the damage caused by the strong wind.

In Nitra, a falling tree tore down an electrical line on Jelenecká near the Žabka grocery store. The green wave of RTVS reports the section as closed and recommends a detour along Panská dolina.

Power outages due to strong winds are reported from Spiš, Šariš and the wider area of ​​Košice.

“The wind has already caused a lot of damage here. We thank our firefighters for their quick response, who helped with fallen trees in the gardens. After returning to the armory, they found a damaged roof,” informed the town hall of Rozhanovce near Košice in the early evening.

In the early evening, a tree also fell on the railway line between Chrenovac and Handlova.

Wind warnings also apply on Monday. In most of the Košice region and in the Brezno district, they are issued until Monday evening.

