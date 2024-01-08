DAMAGED RICE CASE – The MP for Soalala “intercepted” at the airport

The MP for Soalala arrested by gendarmes at Ivato airport on Saturday evening.

Cited in the case of embezzlement of spoiled rice in Mahajanga, MP Mahafaly Joseph Saïd Zakaniaina was intercepted by gendarmes at Ivato airport.

The Anti-Corruption Center (PAC) has something to grind with the scandal of the diversion of fifty containers of spoiled rice in Mahajanga. Saturday evening, at Ivato international airport, Madagascar MP Mahafaly Joseph Saïd Zakaniaina, from the Soalala district, was arrested as he was preparing to board flight MK 289, bound for Mauritius.

He is among the authorities mentioned in the file. A second wave of transfer of suspects to the PAC prosecutor’s office will take place today.

The police of the Ivato Airport company acted according to instructions from above. They intercepted the elected official when boarding, on bridge 21, around 9:20 p.m. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 9:57 p.m.

Engagement letter

The MP was accompanied by his wife and their child that evening. He was to be taken to the office of the Criminal Research Section (SRC), in Fiadanana. The police informed her family that she has the right to embark. She decided to stay with him and follow him, according to a statement from the gendarmerie. The parliamentarian was handed over to the SRC. No police custody has been reported.

He is one of the people who agreed to the removal of expired and stinking rice from the port of Mahajanga where it had been kept since 2017. They formulated and signed a letter of commitment dated October 25. The rice had been moved to a company’s depot at Ex-Sotema. It was dusted off, put into new bags and stacked aboard five large trucks, ready for distribution and marketing.

The prefect of Mahajanga, the regional director of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Consumption of Boeny and seven other suspects are currently in prison for this affair. In one of his publications on Facebook, the governor of Boeny, Mokhtar Salim Andriantomanga, says that he was also investigated twice, the first in Mahajanga and the second at the PAC in Antananarivo.

Embroidery Leonard

