Dambrausks, Andešssons, Papšuns and Nikolato are applying for the position of head coach of the Latvian national team

Lithuanian Valds Dambrausks, Swede Janne Andešssons, Pole Mareks Papšuns and Italian Paolo Nicolato are applying for the position of head coach of the Latvian men’s football team, the media reports.

The Lithuanian portal “15min.lt” reported last week that one of the candidates is Dambrausks, who previously worked in Latvia, who managed the RFS team from 2017 to 2020, becoming the winner of the national cup.

In the future, he managed the Croatian team “Gorica”, the Bulgarian team “Ludogorets” from Razgrad, with which he won the national championship, and “Hajduk” from Split, with which he triumphed in the Croatian Cup, but the last stop in his career for the Lithuanian was the Greek club Iraklia OFI. Before working at RFS, he managed the Vilnius “Žalgiris” team, with which he became a two-time Lithuanian champion, Dambrauskas was also at the helm of Panevėžys “Ekranas” and Lithuanian youth national teams, and also worked in England.

Swedish newspaper “Aftonbladet” reported on Andesson as one of the candidates over the weekend. In October, he announced his resignation from the position of head coach of the Swedish national team, which he held since the summer of 2016.

Two years later, under his leadership, the Swedes reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup and three years later reached the top sixteen of the European Championship. Before becoming the head coach of the Swedish national team, Andessson managed “Norrkoping”, with which he became the national champion in 2015.

On the other hand, the “Sporta Avize” magazine reported on the candidacy of Papšuna and Nikolato on Monday.

Papšuns previously managed Częstochowa “Rakow” team from 2016 to last year, which was also represented by Latvian national team striker Vladislavs Gutkovskis. It was under Papshun’s leadership that the team returned to the Polish Ekstraklasa and reached unprecedented heights – in 2023 they became the national champion, but two seasons before that they won the national cup.

Prior to working for Rakow, Papshun managed teams in the lower Polish leagues.

Gutkowski had the best seasons of his career in Poland under the leadership of Papshun.

Nicolato, on the other hand, has managed the Italian youth national team of various age groups for the last eight years, but before that he was at the helm of Lumezzane, a third division or Serie C team.

In December, Dainis Kazakevičs was released from the post of head coach of the Latvian national team.

With Kazakevič at the helm, the national team played in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers, the UEFA Nations League and the 2024 European Championship selection. Under his leadership, the national team won 11 victories, drew 12 times and experienced 18 losses in 41 matches.

Under the leadership of the new national team head coach, the national team will play its next official matches only in the fall of the 2024/2025 season in the C League of the UEFA Nations League.

Valds Dambrauskas. Photo: Paula Churkste/LETA