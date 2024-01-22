Dan Șucu, possible candidate for the District 1 City Hall

#Dan #Șucu #candidate #District #City #Hall

Mitică Dragomir revealed who is the surprise candidate for the District 1 City Hall. The former head of the Professional Football League claims that Clotilde Armand would have no chance of getting another mandate

Mitică Dragomir is convinced that Dan Șucu could be the new mayor of Sector 1. According to his forecasts, the businessman would enter the race for this year’s elections. Moreover, the former president of the Professional Football League claims that he would allocate a significant amount to the Rapid club.

Dan Șucu would enter politics

Mitică Dragomir claims that Dan Șucu will enter politics, and his career will not stop at such a point. According to the former head of the LPF, the businessman would run for the District 1 City Hall.

Dan Șucu would have intended to reach the General City Hall of the Capital, but to be sure that he has a chance of winning, he would have stopped at Sector 1, says Mitică Dragomir.

Dan Sucu. Photo source: EVZ Archive

“Lord, what I heard I give you the premiere. Say no television, no one. The mayor would not go to the Capital City Hall. But where does he get it for sure, in Sector 1, that is,” said the former head of the LPF.

Public money at Rapid

Businessman Mitica Dragomir did not stop there with the series of predictions for this year’s laws. He stated that after Dan Șucu installed himself in the mayor’s chair, he would finance the Rapid club with public money.

“According to the law, Rapidul can be financed by the City Hall of Sector 1. That’s it! According to the law. Exactly as UTA ​​does, as Voluntariul does, as Galațiul does,” he added.

Dumitru Dragomir is waging an open war with the current mayor of District 1. The former head of the Professional Football League claims that he would have no chance of getting another mandate

“Come on, gentlemen… And if Macron comes and sits on the lap of Mrs. ‘Clotilda’, Şucu wins. How? Come on, sir! What God… I’m sick of it. Şucu is a serious man who succeeded”, said the businessman.

Mythical Dragomir. Photo source: EVZ Archive

Dan Șucu, prevented by his family from entering politics

Dumitru Dragomir hinted that he would support the businessman in the race for the mayor’s seat. The former head of the Professional Football League stated that Dan Șucu would have been prevented by his family from entering the world of politics.

The Rapid investor has an estimated fortune of 120 million euros. The money comes from the construction and sale of furniture pieces, a business he has had for many years.