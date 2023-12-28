Dana Budeanu, missed vacation in Romania. The star had a big disappointment in Valea Prahova: “Dust!”

#Dana #Budeanu #missed #vacation #Romania #star #big #disappointment #Valea #Prahova #Dust

Dana Budeanu, a well-known fashion designer and media personality, returned to the center of public attention in Romania after a series of posts on Instagram full of outrage, made following a vacation spent in Valea Prahova. What problems did he face?

Dana Budeanu, message for politicians in charge

In contrast to the attitude of many Romanians who note with sadness the problems that affect daily life, Budeanu chose to signal these problems publicly.

During his visit to Sinaia, Budeanu photographed and posted images of snowdrifts blocking sidewalks, preventing passers-by from driving safely. Her Instagram posts not only illustrated these irregularities, but were also accompanied by critical comments about the local administration.

Budeanu accused Sinaia’s PNL administration of negligence, expressing frustration at how snow is not being properly cleared from sidewalks. Through his direct and frank messages, Budeanu drew attention to a problem that affects the comfort and safety of residents and visitors to mountain resorts.

To avoid escalating the post, she chose to disable the option for comments, stressing that her sole purpose was to sound the alarm about the superficiality of the competent authorities.

“Sinai 2023! The PNL administration! Walking on sidewalks held by fences! March and take the snow from the sidewalk and at least throw it on the roadway for the cars to take it, if you are not able to carry it, you dead people, who steal the money and do not clean anything! Put down the tweezers that you have buried Romania where you are mayors and at all the ministries!”, Dana Budeanu sent on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Dana Budeanu, heart attack in a much too short dress. The intimate detail that everyone noticed

Dana Budeanu, keeping an eye on the tourists riding the ATVs

During a walk on a forest road in Predeal, Budeanu met tourists traveling on ATVs, although the said area was intended exclusively for pedestrians.

Through his posts on social networks, Budeanu vehemently criticized the lack of intervention of the police and the local administration in this situation, which presents significant risks for the safety of tourists. The designer called for immediate measures, such as the installation of barriers, to prevent vehicle access to pedestrian routes.

Her reaction did not stop at the specific incident, but extended the criticism to the entire Prahova Valley, noting that the PNL party contributed to the degradation of the region.

“Predeal police? City Hall???? What are these unfinished people looking for on a motorbike on the street in Predeal that is strictly pedestrian! Put up a barrier, you expansionist bastards!

PNL destroyed Valea Prahova! Signia dust, I put it yesterday!”, Dana Budeanu also wrote.

READ ALSO: Dana Budeanu renounced all inhibitions. As the star posed, fans were amazed to see her like this PHOTO

Which team does Borja Valle sign with after leaving Rapid How does Delia’s father look, 5 years after he renounced the monkhood. AMAZING transformation! What Elena Udrea’s daughter did IN PRISON. Former minister, IN TEARS Putin is angry after a party with almost empty stars in Russia. A rapper wearing only a sock on his penis has… Putin told Xi how much longer he plans to fight in Ukraine. The detail that will shock Kiev and the allies… The terrible disease with which Simona Halep was diagnosed in the midst of a doping process. “It causes me very severe pain!” Cruel diagnosis made… Veste COMPLETE for Simona Halep! The verdict is in in the US: People already knew Meal vouchers, charged extra from January 1, 2024 2024 will be a leap year. How it got to an extra day every 4 years A “little girl” with a lot of money stole boots and a bag from KiK and ran away from the store. Customers raced for… Who are the winners from The Bride – Infinite Love. The contestants who received the check worth 40,000 euros / VIDEO They didn’t look at the money for the special moment! How much did Ianis Hagi and Elena Tănase spend for the Christmas wedding