Dancing for pleasure and against excess kilos

Dancing during the World Condition class in the studio on the Wilhelmina Gasthuis site in Amsterdam, front right in yellow blouse Jeanine Theunissen. Image Guus Dubbelman / de Volkskrant

‘You only run those laps if you feel like it, when you feel like it. There’s no rhythm for me either,” says instructor Jeanine Theunissen as she performs salsa steps. And indeed: one participant happily turns a pirouette, the other is overjoyed with just a step forward and another step back. Because that’s what they all have in common in the World Condition class on the Wilhelmina Gasthuis site: a smile on their faces.

Dancing a few times a week for at least three months reduces the weight, fat percentage and BMI of overweight people, Chinese scientists discovered in new research. The analysis of ten studies into different dance forms, conducted between 2008 and 2022, shows a stable picture: on average, participants lose approximately 2 kilos of weight and 3 centimeters in waist circumference. This effect was strongest among participants under 45 years of age.

“It’s not tens of kilos, but every little bit helps,” says Mirjam Pijnappels, professor of kinesiology and not involved in the research. All those ‘little bits’ are necessary: ​​half of the adults in the Netherlands are overweight and government measures against this have little effect. With current policy, that percentage will increase to 56 percent in 2040, according to a calculation by the RIVM this week.

For those who want to lose weight, a healthy and moderate diet is the most important thing, and there is broad scientific consensus on this. But sufficient exercise is also important. For mental health, against many diseases such as heart failure and type 2 diabetes, and in the fight against the kilos. According to the Exercise Guidelines, Dutch people should do at least 150 minutes of moderately intensive exercise per week, such as cycling or walking, plus exercise twice. Only 44 percent achieve that. The pain point is usually not starting with exercise, but maintaining it.

Movement in the routine



‘You cannot solve obesity with a cure,’ says Liesbeth van Rossum, internist and professor of obesity, also independent of the research. ‘In fact, once a body has been seriously overweight, it tends to go back to it. People who have lost weight must therefore exercise 200 to 300 minutes per week to maintain their weight. To achieve this, you need to incorporate exercise into your routine, for example by cycling to work or getting off a metro stop early every day. Or find a way to exercise that you really enjoy.’

This is where the power of dancing lies, researchers from Hunan University and others speculate. They point out the remarkably low number of dropouts in the ten studies. “Conventional training methods, such as running, cycling and swimming, are incredibly monotonous,” the researchers write in the scientific journal PLOS One. ‘That makes persevering a challenge. Dance, on the other hand, is also enjoyable, which makes it easier to become a habit.’

‘It is especially important that exercise is fun,’ confirms Pijnappels. “That keeps us going.” She does, however, comment on the researchers’ reasoning. ‘You have to remember: people who find dancing horrible will not participate in this study. For someone who loves pilates or walking, that probably works better.’

It is the philosophy behind Theunissen’s dance lessons: comfortable movement, in a way that suits each individual. ‘For example, I have an overweight participant who cannot lie properly on a mat: she then has difficulty breathing.’ Dancing offers her a solution. ‘But there are also people with burnout complaints, people over 55 and people who are visually or hearing impaired. The lessons are accessible to everyone.’

Hanny Wargers (70), who has been dancing here for a year, agrees. ‘I would say to anyone who is overweight: start dancing. It doesn’t matter if you don’t come all the way, I didn’t at first either. I do it for fun.’

Salsa, reggaeton, qi gong, African dance – everything is covered in the lesson. Theunissen previously took dance lessons all over the world. ‘Until I was 40, I mainly did African dance, but I noticed that it was too much for my body. So I started with qi gong. And as a transition from qi gong to African dance, salsa works very well.’

Evening laughter



When it comes to losing weight, all forms of creative dance in the study scored equally. The participants did Zumba, Bhangra and cheerleading, among other things; on average they lost about the same amount of weight.

It is unclear whether this is purely due to exercise or mainly due to the relaxing effect of dancing, Van Rossum notes. ‘For some people, obesity is partly caused by stress. Perhaps you might as well spend an evening laughing with friends three times a week.’ More research is also needed to gain knowledge about the long-term effects and gender differences, the professor says. Almost only women participated in this study.

Towards the end of the lesson, Grietje Gras (59) walks to a chair at the back of the room to relax for a moment. “I actually wanted to start running, but my back wouldn’t let me,” she says. ‘Jeanine always says: give 70 percent. That keeps it fun and keeps me coming back.’

