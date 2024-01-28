“Dancing with the Stars”. Pavlovic reveals the truth about his relationship with the new jurors

#Dancing #Stars #Pavlovic #reveals #truth #relationship #jurors

The new, 14th season of “Dancing with the Stars” starts on March 3 this year. This year, viewers will see a completely different program. There is a new director, a new team producing the show, a new jury and, above all, well-known stars, including: Filip Chajzer, Dagmara Kaźmierska, and Maffashion.

In the new edition of the dance show, viewers will see new people in the jury chairs. Only Iwona Pavlović remained from the previous lineup. At her side will be: Rafał Maserak, Ewa Kasprzyk and Tomasz Wygoda.

It turns out that there is really good energy between all the “Dancing with the Stars” jurors.

New people mean a new challenge. I think there’s also new energy. I noticed that there was a lot of spark between us, which bodes well. Even during the session there are not four people who, like mannequins, do nothing and nothing happens. We fool around, dance, laugh

– reveals Iwona Pavlović in an interview with Polsat.

Iwona Pavlović evaluates Rafał Maserak



Iwona has no doubt that Rafał Maserak is the perfect candidate to be the juror of this Polsat show. — I believe that few people deserved to be on this jury like Rafał. I will use the term that his teeth are actually eaten during the dance, but also during the dance in the program. She really knows it inside out, emphasizes the juror. — I count on him very much and I know he will succeed – he adds.

