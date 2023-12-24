Danger of epidemic in Kırıkkale!

#Danger #epidemic #Kırıkkale

Hand-foot disease was detected in Süleymaniye schools providing private education in Bahşılı district of Kırıkkale. Three students who caught the disease were given leave. Screening was carried out at school due to the disease known to be contagious.

Due to the winter season, flu infection-related illnesses have increased in Kırıkkale. Hospitals are overflowing with patients coming for treatment due to this epidemic. Meanwhile, hand-foot disease, which is commonly seen in young children and stated to be contagious, emerged in Suleymaniye school in Bahşılı district of Kırıkkale. Three students who were found to have the disease were given leave. While the school administration informed the Provincial Directorate of Health about the disease in question, it was learned that the provincial directorate carried out screening at the school. Because it is contagious, there is concern that the hand-foot disease will turn into an epidemic.

Hand-foot disease, which is generally seen in young children and is stated to be contagious, is called a contagious viral infection. Symptoms; It manifests itself with sores in the mouth and rashes on the hands and feet. Experts explain that hand-foot-mouth disease is commonly caused by a coxsackievirus. Hand, foot and mouth disease can cause a fever and relatively mild signs and symptoms that usually last only a few days. A rare and sometimes serious form of hand-foot disease caused by the Coxsackie virus can affect the brain and cause other complications such as viral meningitis.