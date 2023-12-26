Danger on the scale! Research reveals that sleeping after 11pm can affect your weight

#Danger #scale #Research #reveals #sleeping #11pm #affect #weight

The importance of sleep for health was highlighted in a recent study conducted by the Faculty of Nutrition at the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal), entitled “Sonar-Brazil: Chronobiological Investigation of Sleep, Food and Nutrition”.

By analyzing the responses of around 2 thousand Brazilians, the research, published in the scientific journal Sleep Medicine, revealed an intriguing discovery regarding weight gain.

Sleeping late has demonstrated a direct correlation with a higher Body Mass Index (BMI), emphasizing the influence of bedtime on body weight.

Covering various aspects, such as sleeping habits, eating routines and physical activities, the research revealed intriguing insights.

Among the participants analyzed, almost half (45.1%) fell into the category of “late sleepers”, going to bed after 11pm. More than half (51.7%) slept less than 7 hours per night.

Surprisingly, the analysis showed that 30.1% were overweight and 14.7% were considered obese.

The study also identified a direct relationship between body mass index (BMI) and sleep schedule: with each additional hour of sleep, BMI decreased by 0.19 kg/m², while delaying bedtime increased BMI by the same amount. proportion.

This suggests that individuals who adopt earlier and longer sleep schedules have a lower BMI compared to those who sleep less and later.

The results of sleeping late at night

Giovana Longo Silva, nutritionist and main author of the study, explained that the lack of adequate sleep alters hormonal production, increasing ghrelin, responsible for the feeling of hunger, and reducing leptin, related to the feeling of satiety.

This imbalance can result in increased hunger the next day, even after just one night of poor sleep.

He also added that sleep deprivation can drive the search for foods rich in sugar and fat, providing a quick source of energy.

Letícia Soster, neurologist at the Sleep Assistance Medical Group at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, agreed with the findings, highlighting that a lack of adequate sleep can lead to greater fatigue and a reduction in physical activity.

She emphasized the importance of sleeping earlier, highlighting that the quality of daytime sleep is not comparable to that of nighttime sleep.

UFAL researchers started the Cronus-Sonar page on Instagram and YouTube, with the aim of sharing health tips in an accessible way.

It is hoped that the study results will motivate healthcare professionals to incorporate questions about sleep habits during medical appointments.