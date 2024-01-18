Dangerously modified pangolin coronavirus in China

#Dangerously #modified #pangolin #coronavirus #China

Reserved for subscribers

Scientists from Beijing University of Chemical Technology looked at two viruses identified in pangolins in 2017 and 2019. XUE HUN / Imaginechina via AFP

DECRYPTION – Curious manipulations have favored the appearance of extremely pathogenic mutations in a coronavirus cousin of Sars-CoV-2. The experience worries many specialists.

“Humanized” mice

« This is research that is very worrying on many points », comments Bruno Canard, research director at CNRS and viral replication team leader at the Architecture and Function of Biological Macromolecules (AFMB) laboratory in Marseille. In 2020, when the pandemic…

The editorial team advises you

Orthatlantic, quality and expertise

The first national network of associated liberal orthoptists, Orthatlantic has deployed around twenty practices in France since 2016. Orthatlantic provides patients, from infants to the elderly, with the most complete and qualitative support possible in the screening of visual disorders. For orthoptists, Orthatlantic provides efficient support on technical, legal and administrative aspects without taking any financial risk for them.

IMVOC at the forefront of interventional radiology with Embolyon

IMVOC, an imaging group from Lyon, opened this year its first center dedicated to embolization, a particularly innovative interventional radiology technique.

Med It Up: the specialist in multichannel health communication

In a context of digitalization of the health sector, in particular of the patient journey and prevention and information campaigns carried out by manufacturers, it is essential for those involved to rethink their communication strategies. Med It Up responds to this need by offering multi-channel communication solutions, to enable the entire ecosystem to breathe new life into it.

Also Read:  ESA publishes photo of irregular galaxy that resembles 'snow globe' | Science

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Breaking news! Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey is being broadcast live… The countdown for the launch moment has begun: Eyes on 00.49
Breaking news! Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey is being broadcast live… The countdown for the launch moment has begun: Eyes on 00.49
Posted on
Viktor just remembers a fight in Mr. Frank Visser
Viktor just remembers a fight in Mr. Frank Visser
Posted on
Miami Marlins SIGNED Venezuelan catcher for 2024
Miami Marlins SIGNED Venezuelan catcher for 2024
Posted on
Where is the fountain of eternal youth?
Where is the fountain of eternal youth?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News