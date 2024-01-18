Dangerously modified pangolin coronavirus in China

#Dangerously #modified #pangolin #coronavirus #China

Scientists from Beijing University of Chemical Technology looked at two viruses identified in pangolins in 2017 and 2019. XUE HUN / Imaginechina via AFP

DECRYPTION – Curious manipulations have favored the appearance of extremely pathogenic mutations in a coronavirus cousin of Sars-CoV-2. The experience worries many specialists.

“Humanized” mice

« This is research that is very worrying on many points », comments Bruno Canard, research director at CNRS and viral replication team leader at the Architecture and Function of Biological Macromolecules (AFMB) laboratory in Marseille. In 2020, when the pandemic…

