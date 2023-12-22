Daniel Daianu: Our economy at the end of 2023

#Daniel #Daianu #economy

​2023 was a very complicated economic year for Romania. Inflation went down, in line with developments in Europe, albeit more slowly. But the economy slowed down in the second part of the year and the real GDP growth will probably be around 2%, below the forecast, writes academic Daniel Daianu in the 14th edition of Euromonitor published by the BNR.

Romania’s most acute problem (along with external deficits and institutional weaknesses) is the budget deficit, which in 2023 probably remained around 6% of GDP – as in 2022 (when the ESA deficit, European methodology, was 6.23 at hundred).

Romania is under the excessive deficit procedure and probably has the largest structural deficit in the EU. The target assumed by the government for 2023, of 4.4 percent of GDP, was unrealistic and judged as such by the Fiscal Council in the opinion on the public budget, the construction of which was with hibes (overestimated income and underestimated expenses).

Fiscal-budgetary measures must be adopted to allow the budget deficit to be directed to 3 percent of GDP in a few years.

The public debate regarding the correction of the deficit – on the income side versus on the expenditure side has highlighted a lot of demagoguery, detachment from reality, misunderstanding of inevitable trade-offs in economic policy.

Painless reduction of deficits cannot be achieved without distributing the corrective effort equitably. If everyone wants to be exempt from participating in this effort, who should bear the burden? And it is not normal that the most helpless should be the ones who bear the greatest cost. For any serious analysis it is clear that the adjustment must be made mainly on the revenue side.

In an EU state with ultra-low tax revenues including contributions (about 27% of GDP, when the average in the EU is over 40% of GDP), with massive and chronic underfunding of education and public health, with tax evasion and payment avoidance almost institutionalized fees and taxes, with a gap in VAT collection of over 36% compared to the EU average of around 5%, this is the common sense, logical alternative.

Romania must spend more efficiently and that is why spending reviews are necessary (as they are done in the OECD, an organization Romania wants to join) – for 2023, such documents must be developed for Health and Education. But you cannot cut public spending with a cleaver in a country where it is at the lowest level in the Union, where citizens are deprived of public goods and services in the necessary quantity. And EU funds cannot replace what the public budget has to do.

From a critical threshold down, the drastic reduction of public spending can cause overall damage to the economy

From a critical threshold down, the drastic reduction of public spending can cause a great leap in inefficiency and overall damage to the economy. The budget deficit anticipated by the Fiscal Council for 2024, given that it cannot consider hypothetical revenues in the evaluation (which would result from digitization and improvement of collection) and the impact of the new pension law is manifested, would significantly exceed 6% of GDP.

Additional measures would be needed from 2025 to bring the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP in the coming years.

The new pension law is necessary to eliminate glaring inequities in the social assistance system, to take into account the aging of the population, to help its sustainability. But the impact in the immediate and medium term is severe, it increases the deficit a lot since it is a permanent expenditure.

Although necessary, the Pension Law brings a fiscal risk, for budgetary consolidation. It would have been good if the application of this law was staggered over several years.

To believe that the correction of the budget deficit can be achieved through the inflation tax is an illusion; this tax may help marginally, but not decisively. It could only if there were another big shock on the supply side, which would create a new inflationary basket and which would not be followed by indexation of wages and compensatory pensions.

Anyway, there is a need for the continuation of the tax reform, which corrects a deeply unfair tax regime (through exemptions and loopholes), which is also the result of the capture of the tax policy by interest groups.

It also needs to be collected much better; ANAF needs a revolution in this sense

It also needs to be collected much better; ANAF needs a revolution in this sense, which involves not only digitalization. For this purpose, there is also a need to firmly combat tax evasion and tax optimization.

Tax reform also involves reforms regarding the labor market, which is highly distorted. Of the active population, only 5.5 million have employment contracts.

Many people work in the informal economy, over 1.5 million are paid the minimum wage, many citizens do not contribute to the insurance system.

Romania has the lowest labor market participation in the EU – 68 percent compared to over 78 percent in the EU. There is much to fix on the labor market, as the WB and IMF, EC reports show. And the PNRR has provisions in this regard, as it has regarding tax reform. The context outlined above regarding the Romanian economy underlines, even implicitly, the enormous importance of European funds (PNRR and CFM) – for necessary reforms and the financing of important projects, digitization, energy transition, infrastructure development, competitiveness.

European money can mitigate the inevitable contractionary effect of budget deficit correction. This correction is also necessary to reduce the current account deficit, which in 2023 is likely to be around 7 percent of GDP (down from nearly 9 percent in 2022). It should be noted that the Romanian banking system has withstood the shocks well and that the Development Bank will finally be put into operation.