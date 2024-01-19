#Daniela #Gyorfi #powers #left #teeth #mouth

Daniela Gyorfi had serious health problems and was left without teeth and nose. The artist’s face was swollen and deformed after she contracted a dangerous infection and barely managed to get over it.

Daniela Gyorfi stated that she had cellulite all her life and that she needed the help of doctors. The artist also said that she was never ashamed to admit that she has plastic surgery and that she is very careful about her physical appearance.

Daniela Gyorfi, problems with cellulite

“I’ve always had cellulite, I admit it. It’s also what you eat. When I was little, I ate jam on bread for a year, and that spoke for itself. If, for example, you don’t do anything and you look the way you look, it’s not good. If you’ve done it and you look really good, then you come here and rave about meditating, you only drink water in the morning, but you’re totally changed, and it’s not good.

If I come and say that I didn’t do cosmetic surgery, but I do non-invasive procedures, that is, botox, I don’t know what… I was in Timișoara and everyone was sending me messages, I left the number of the clinic because they called me to ask about Dr. Ovidiu . So if I say, it’s not good, it’s not good how I look. If I don’t say, that’s a lie. I never hid, I made my breasts”, Daniela Gyorfi confessed to Playtech.

Daniela Gyorfi, at the end of her powers. He was left with no teeth in his mouth. Source: Facebook

He also had big problems with his nose

The singer also said that she had a period when she was left without teeth and nose. She had problems with the crook of her nose, which fell off and required cosmetic surgery. She also had some mishaps with the veneers and had to go to dentists’ offices often.

“I had, at one point, the sting from my nose… it had fallen off. And I’ve had surgery, but I’ve never had a trunk. I told him to lift my nose a little. Yes, I had a nose job, rhinoplasty, that’s a lot to say, but finally… I’m doing treatments on my body, I’m showing where I’m going, what I’m doing. If they ask me, I tell them what I do. Massages, treatments.

Daniela Gyorfi, at the end of her powers. He was left with no teeth in his mouth. Photo source Instagram

In the face, I only go to Timișoara because many have done me wrong in the past… they put a lot in my lips and my acid migrated. I got off my acid and after that I got to… I mean I make it clear to all women how old I am and what I do. I’m ok, it can be even better”, added Daniela about her aesthetic interventions.

Daniela Gyorfi was going to lose her teeth

She also said that her face was swollen and deformed after she got a dangerous infection. Initially, she went to a famous dentist to fix her teeth, but worse, she destroyed them. The artist stated that it took her a long time to find a really good doctor.

“I put on dental veneers, it’s clear that the teeth changed me completely, I can say, and I had problems the first time with them. I suffered a lot with my face, I had an infection… You know, I went to the praised tree and I had an infection, I didn’t know why my face was swelling, I couldn’t figure it out.

I was always swollen and stuffy, until I found a doctor, he helped me for a year and a half so I could get rid of it. I did I don’t know how many operations. I said this, I just said that you don’t tell the faces and… it’s possible to suffer this too (no infection). Many people have told me that this has happened to them. how did you do Here’s how I did it.

Teeth are very important. From my point of view, it gives you many years back, for both women and men. It is important to have clean and white teeth, to be well taken care of. It’s important to take care of yourself, especially if you can afford them. God has left you, but you can get better. You have to feel good in your own skin. You can’t have a missing tooth in your face and say that this is how God wanted it, for your tooth to fall out, to have hair on your legs, a mustache… It’s not good,” she said.