Daniela Seguel could not beat a former US Open finalist

Chile started with a defeat this Saturday, Sunday in Australia, his participation in the United Cupa mixed competition that unifies tennis players representing 18 countries in the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s).

Daniela Seguel662nd in the world rankings, was in charge of opening the fires for the team led by Jaime Fillol, specifically in the series with Canada.

The ‘Pantera’ bowed in straight sets against Leylah Fernandez (35th), at the Ken Rosenwall Arena in Sydney, with partial scores of 2-6 and 3-6.

The North American, finalist of the US Open 2021, made use of her best ranking and her good moment on the circuit to account for the national championship without major problems.

In the second singles of the confrontation, valid for the first date of the group phase of the competition, Nicholas Jarry (19th) will now take the field for Chile to face off with Steven Diez (314°).

Subsequently, the key will be defined with a mixed doubles, with Seguel and Jarry representing the team captained by Jaime Fillol in said match. Leylah Fernández and Felix Auger-Aliassime will play for the Canadians.