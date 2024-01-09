Danish Margrethe completes last task as queen just before abdication | Royal family

#Danish #Margrethe #completes #task #queen #abdication #Royal #family

Danish Queen Margrethe has completed her last official duties as queen. On Monday, only a number of public audiences were scheduled for the 83-year-old queen, who recently announced her resignation.

Laundry worker Flemming Kjølstrup Jensen was the last Dane to have an audience with the queen, the Danish court shared on Instagram.

Margrethe has received audiences from 50 to 150 Danes every few weeks since 1972. These are, for example, government leaders and ambassadors, but sometimes also citizens. In a personal conversation with the Queen, thoughts that are of political or social importance are exchanged. During the 52 years that Margrethe was on the throne, according to the court, there were more than 50,000 conversations.

The queen announced on New Year’s Eve that she is stepping down as queen. Her son, Crown Prince Frederik, will succeed her on Sunday.