Danish Queen Margrethe abdicates her throne

#Danish #Queen #Margrethe #abdicates #throne

NOS News•yesterday, 6:38 PM•Adjusted yesterday, 7:12 PM

Queen Margrethe will abdicate as Queen of Denmark on January 14. The 83-year-old queen announced this in her end-of-year speech. She has been on the throne for 52 years.

Margrethe’s eldest son Frederik (55) succeeds her. The Danish queen was the longest-serving monarch in Europe after the death of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain.

In her speech, Margrethe discussed her back surgery this year. She said the operation went well thanks to the doctors, but it made her think about her future as queen.

Queen Margrethe: ‘I have decided that this is the right time’

Margrethe took over the throne after the death of her father Frederick IX. The queen is known for being extremely creative and interested in art. As queen she was called pragmatic and sometimes somewhat unconventional.

Last year, her decision to strip her grandchildren of their princely titles caused consternation for her son Prince Joachim (53). He and his wife Marie were said to have been informed of it only at a late stage. “It’s never nice to see your four children treated this way,” he told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

Married to a prince

The Danish Queen Margrethe subsequently apologized, without reversing her decision. According to Margrethe, it was necessary to slim down the royal family and make it future-proof. She also wants to give her grandchildren more freedom in this way.

“I have made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I underestimated how my youngest son and his family feel. This makes a big impression and I am sorry.”

Her husband Prince Henrik died in 2018 at the age of 83. They had been married since June 10, 1967. Their sons Frederik and Joachim were born in 1968 and 1969. Since the wedding, Henrik carried the title of prince and not to his satisfaction. He preferred to be called king, but he never got that title.