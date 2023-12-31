Danish Queen Margrethe abdicates the throne after 52 years | Royal family

#Danish #Queen #Margrethe #abdicates #throne #years #Royal #family

Danish Queen Margrethe is abdicating after 52 years. On January 14, 2024, she abdicates the throne and is succeeded by her eldest son, Prince Frederik.

The Danish queen said this on Saturday in her New Year’s speech. “I have decided that this is the right time,” the queen said.

Margrethe, 83, has been on the throne since January 14, 1972. She then took over the throne from her father. Her husband, Prince Henrik, died in 2018.

The reason for the resignation was, among other things, the back operation that Margrethe underwent in February. “It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Naturally, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future: whether it was time to leave the responsibility to the next generation,” said the queen.

The Queen thanks everyone for the “overwhelming warmth and support” she has received in recent years. “Thanks to the various governments, with whom it has always been worthwhile to work together, and to the Danish Parliament, which has always received me with confidence.”

She also thanks the people who received the Queen and her family at events. “The support and assistance I have received over the years have been decisive in being able to carry out my duties. I hope that the new royal couple will be received with the same trust and affection as I have.”

