Danish Queen Margrethe abdicates the throne after 52 years | Royal family

#Danish #Queen #Margrethe #abdicates #throne #years #Royal #family

Dec 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM Update: 26 minutes ago

Danish Queen Margrethe is abdicating after 52 years. On January 14, 2024, she abdicates the throne and is succeeded by her eldest son, Prince Frederik.

The Danish queen said this on Saturday in her New Year’s speech. “I have decided that this is the right time,” the queen said.

Margrethe, 83, has been on the throne since January 14, 1972. She then took over the throne from her father. Her husband, Prince Henrik, died in 2018.

The reason for the resignation was, among other things, the back operation that Margrethe underwent in February. “It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Naturally, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future: whether it was time to leave the responsibility to the next generation,” said the queen.

The Queen thanks everyone for the “overwhelming warmth and support” she has received in recent years. “Thanks to the various governments, with whom it has always been worthwhile to work together, and to the Danish Parliament, which has always received me with confidence.”

She also thanks the people who received the Queen and her family at events. “The support and assistance I have received over the years have been decisive in being able to carry out my duties. I hope that the new royal couple will be received with the same trust and affection as I have.”

Image: ANP

Also Read:  Actress Emilia Clarke and Glastonbury Festival founder are knighted | Media and Culture

Read more about:

Royal FamilyDenmarkMedia and Culture

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!
Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!
Posted on
Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block
Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block
Posted on
Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away
Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away
Posted on
Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy
Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News